Cooler Master Caliber R2 Special Edition Kanagawa Gaming Chair Now Available For Pre-Order

The winning design on the recently concluded Make Your Caliber contest is now available for pre-order. The Cooler Master Caliber R2 Special Edition Kanagawa by Akiko Teruya is inspired by the colour palette of the famous Kanagawa-oki Nami Ura painting.
The Cooler Master Caliber R2 Kanagawa Gaming Chair is now available for pre-order at the Cooler Master Store EU for 259,95 and Cooler Master Store US for $299.00.
Cooler Master Caliber R2 Gaming Chair
Released in November 2019, the Cooler Master Caliber R2 gaming chair is designed for comfort and style that enhances your game. With an ergonomic design and premium leather, it is perfect for long hours of work or gameplay. The Caliber R2 is an original Cooler Master design featuring unique components and style. It is durable and strong, sporting a reliable Class 4 gas lift with maximum load support of 150 kgs. The Caliber R2 comes with an ultra-comfortable neck pillow for support and can be reclined to a 180°. The gaming chair also comes with two soft-padded armrests with omnidirectional adjustments including elevation and rotation.
Learn more about the Cooler Master Caliber R2 gaming chair at Cooler Master.