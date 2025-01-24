Cooler Master Expands MasterLiquid Atmos II Series with Three Variants

Cooler Master has expanded its MasterLiquid Atmos II lineup with three new variantsPixel LED, VRM Fan, and LCDeach designed to offer unique features tailored to different user needs. Building on the success of the Atmos II cooling platform, these new models introduce modular functionality, enhanced thermal performance, and expanded personalisation options, all while maintaining a compact and efficient design. These AIO coolers were seen at COMPUTEX 2025 as prototypes and are now officially added to the Cooler Master website.
MasterLiquid Atmos II Pixel LED
This version includes a customizable Pixel LED display on the pump cover, allowing users to show system stats, GIFs, animations, or static images. It features a refined low-profile pump, upgraded impeller, and Gen S dual-chamber design for improved cooling and quieter operation. Compatibility with the MasterCTRL software provides full control over lighting and performance.
MasterLiquid Atmos II VRM Fan
The VRM Fan variant is built for performance-focused systems, offering an attachable fan module that directs airflow to the motherboards power delivery components. The fan can be adjusted in six directions for targeted cooling, making it ideal for overclocked builds. It retains the improved pump, copper base, and overall thermal efficiency of the Atmos II platform.
MasterLiquid Atmos II LCD
Designed for users who want real-time system monitoring and customisation, the LCD model features a full-colour screen on the pump top. It can display CPU temperatures, system stats, or custom images. Like the other variants, it includes the updated cooling engine, low-noise operation, and support for the MasterCTRL software.
With the introduction of these three new models, Cooler Master offers PC builders greater freedom to select a cooling solution that suits their individual style and performance requirements. Each variant is available in both 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes, with colour options in black or white. The Atmos II series continues to prioritise quiet efficiency, intelligent customisation, and refined aestheticsmaking it a compelling choice for modern PC builds.
