Cooler Master Introduces MasterBox MB320L ARGB and MasterBox MB311L ARGB Micro-ATX Cases

The Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB and MasterBox MB311L ARGB cases are now available at partner resellers worldwide with an MSRP of US$59.99. See the store links below.Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB: Amazon Cooler Master MasterBox MB311L ARGB: Amazon Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB: PC Case Gear To learn more about the two cases, check out the product page links below: Cooler Master MasterBox MB311L ARGB (Mesh Front Panel) Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB (Dark Mirror Front Panel)