Cooler Master Introduces MasterBox MB320L ARGB and MasterBox MB311L ARGB Micro-ATX Cases
Cooler Master introduces two new entry-level cases under $100US featuring an identical structure with dual ARGB fans but different front panel designs the MasterBox MB320L ARGB with a Dark Mirror front panel and the MasterBox MB311L ARGB with a mesh front panel. Both micro-ATX cases appeal to the RGB enthusiasts having two pre-installed 120mm addressable RGB fans. The MasterBox MB320L ARGBs dark mirror front panel gives a darker shade that sharpens the contrast of the RGB lighting, a unique and sophisticated shade of illumination. On the other hand, the MasterBox MB311L ARGB front mesh panel delivers a generous amount of fresh intake air to effectively cool high-end components inside.
The Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB and MasterBox MB311L ARGB cases come with an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel to give a panoramic view of the interior. Both cases feature an adaptable hidden drive cage that can be moved back to give additional space for thicker radiators. The drive cage can also be completely removed to provide unrestricted airflow to the power supply. Having identical structure and layout, both cases supports up to six 120mm cooling fans, up to 280mm radiators in the front, and up to 240mm radiators on top.
The Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB and MasterBox MB311L ARGB cases are now available at partner resellers worldwide with an MSRP of US$59.99. See the store links below.
United States
Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB: Amazon
Cooler Master MasterBox MB311L ARGB: Amazon
United Kingdom
To follow
Australia
Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB: PC Case Gear
To learn more about the two cases, check out the product page links below:
Cooler Master MasterBox MB311L ARGB (Mesh Front Panel)
Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB (Dark Mirror Front Panel)
