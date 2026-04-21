Cooler Master Introduces MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition Compact Chassis

 Limited-edition gold exoskeletal design with industrial-grade 3D mesh front panel Compact 44-litre chassis supporting Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards FreeForm 2.0 modular platform with dual-orientation support Graphics card support up to 390 mm and CPU cooler clearance up to 190 mm Supports ATX and SFX power supplies Extensive cooling support for up to nine fans and a 360 mm top-mounted radiator Premium pre-installed 30 mm-thick all-metal 140 mm rear fan with gold blades Tempered glass side panel and included graphics card support bracketThe MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition stands out with its striking gold exoskeletal frame wrapped around an industrial-grade 3D mesh front panel. The design not only gives the chassis a distinctive premium appearance but also maximises airflow for high-performance components. Curved corners, clean lines, and a tempered glass side panel complete the minimalist aesthetic, allowing internal hardware to remain the visual centrepiece of the system.Although designed for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds, the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition offers generous compatibility for enthusiast hardware. The chassis supports graphics cards measuring up to 390 mm in length, CPU air coolers up to 190 mm tall, and both ATX and SFX power supplies. Builders also benefit from 43 mm of cable-routing space behind the motherboard tray, making it easier to achieve a clean, organised interior despite the compact footprint.Like other MasterFrame series chassis, the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition is built upon Cooler Master's FreeForm 2.0 platform. Repositionable brackets and dual-orientation support provide greater flexibility when configuring the internal layout, enabling builders to optimise component placement according to their preferred hardware configuration or showcase orientation. The chassis also includes four expansion slots and a graphics card holder to support future upgrades.Cooling capability remains one of the chassis' strongest attributes. The highly ventilated front mesh panel allows unrestricted airflow, while support for up to nine fans enables users to configure powerful air-cooling setups. Cooler Master also includes a premium 30 mm-thick all-metal 140 mm rear fan with gold blades, complementing the chassis' exclusive finish while delivering dependable airflow. For liquid-cooled systems, the top panel supports radiators up to 360 mm, with additional support for a 120 mm rear radiator.Cooler Master has not yet announced pricing for the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition. Given its exclusive finish and limited-edition positioning, it is expected to carry a premium over the standard MasterFrame 400 Mesh, which retails for approximately US$180 depending on the region.For more information, visit the product page: