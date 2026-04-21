Cooler Master Introduces MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition Compact Chassis

Earlier this year, Cooler Master celebrated its flagship craftsmanship with the launch of the COSMOS Gold Limited Edition desktop PC. The company is now bringing the same exclusive design philosophy to DIY enthusiasts with the introduction of the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition, an ultra-exclusive chassis with a production run limited to just 999 units worldwide.
Built on Cooler Master's modular FreeForm 2.0 platform, the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition combines the signature exoskeletal frame with an industrial-grade gold 3D mesh front panel to create a striking collector's piece. Despite its compact Micro-ATX form factor, the chassis retains generous hardware compatibility, extensive cooling support, and flexible internal layouts, making it equally suited for high-performance gaming systems and showcase PC builds.
Key Features
Limited-edition gold exoskeletal design with industrial-grade 3D mesh front panel
Compact 44-litre chassis supporting Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards
FreeForm 2.0 modular platform with dual-orientation support
Graphics card support up to 390 mm and CPU cooler clearance up to 190 mm
Supports ATX and SFX power supplies
Extensive cooling support for up to nine fans and a 360 mm top-mounted radiator
Premium pre-installed 30 mm-thick all-metal 140 mm rear fan with gold blades
Tempered glass side panel and included graphics card support bracket
Signature Gold Exoskeleton
The MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition stands out with its striking gold exoskeletal frame wrapped around an industrial-grade 3D mesh front panel. The design not only gives the chassis a distinctive premium appearance but also maximises airflow for high-performance components. Curved corners, clean lines, and a tempered glass side panel complete the minimalist aesthetic, allowing internal hardware to remain the visual centrepiece of the system.
Compact Form, Uncompromised Potential
Although designed for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds, the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition offers generous compatibility for enthusiast hardware. The chassis supports graphics cards measuring up to 390 mm in length, CPU air coolers up to 190 mm tall, and both ATX and SFX power supplies. Builders also benefit from 43 mm of cable-routing space behind the motherboard tray, making it easier to achieve a clean, organised interior despite the compact footprint.
Built Around FreeForm 2.0
Like other MasterFrame series chassis, the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition is built upon Cooler Master's FreeForm 2.0 platform. Repositionable brackets and dual-orientation support provide greater flexibility when configuring the internal layout, enabling builders to optimise component placement according to their preferred hardware configuration or showcase orientation. The chassis also includes four expansion slots and a graphics card holder to support future upgrades.
Cooling Without Compromise
Cooling capability remains one of the chassis' strongest attributes. The highly ventilated front mesh panel allows unrestricted airflow, while support for up to nine fans enables users to configure powerful air-cooling setups. Cooler Master also includes a premium 30 mm-thick all-metal 140 mm rear fan with gold blades, complementing the chassis' exclusive finish while delivering dependable airflow. For liquid-cooled systems, the top panel supports radiators up to 360 mm, with additional support for a 120 mm rear radiator.
Pricing and Availability
Cooler Master has not yet announced pricing for the MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition. Given its exclusive finish and limited-edition positioning, it is expected to carry a premium over the standard MasterFrame 400 Mesh, which retails for approximately US$180 depending on the region.
For more information, visit the product page:
Cooler Master MasterFrame 400 Mesh Gold Limited Edition