Cooler Master Intros Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo Cooler

Cooler Master introduces the Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo Cooler, a version of the Hyper 212 LED Turbo now with SickleFlow 120 ARGB fans. The most popular Cooler Master entry-level CPU cooler now gets a touch of addressable RGB lighting for builders looking into synchronizing the coolers RGB lighting to the rest of the system. The two SickleFlow 120 ARGB fans are designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others. Hence, the cooler is bundled with an addressable RGB controller wherein builders can wire the reset button of the chassis for control.
Like the older versions of Hyper 212 coolers, this too also features the same asymmetric design with four copper heat pipes with Direct-Touch technology. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo features the same easy-to-install mounting mechanism with a universal fastener backplate that supports the latest Intel and AMD platform processors.
Quick Specs
Model: Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo
Supported Sockets: Intel LGA 2066, 2011-3, 2011, 1366, 115X, 1200* / AMD AM4, AM3+, AM2+, FM1, FM2
Dimensions: 120 x 109 x 155 mm (LWH)
Fan Size: 120 x 120 x 25 mm
Fan Speed: 650-1,800 RPM (PWM) +- 10%
Fan Pressure: 2.52 mmH2O
Fan Airflow: 61 CFM (Max)
Fan Noise Level: 8-27 dBA
* Socket LGA 1200 uses the same 75x75mm cooler mounting hole spacing as the LGA 115X sockets.
The Cooler Master Hyper 212 ARGB Turbo cooler is expected to be priced around US$50. Learn more at the Cooler Master website.
