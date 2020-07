Cooler Master Launches Arts & Crafts Contest

Rules

Work must be submitted via the contest main page contact form. Each submission will require:1- Your name, email, and country.2- A design description.- Name- Description: How did you come up with your idea? How did you make it? What materials did you use?3- Upload one or multiple pictures of your creation.4- Agree to the terms of conditions and privacy policy provided for the contest.The contest is open worldwide. Learn more about Cooler Master’s Arts & Crafts Contest at https://arts-and-crafts.coolermaster.com/