Cooler Master Launches Arts & Crafts Contest

Cooler Master launches the Arts and Crafts Contest challenging DIYers and creative individuals to mod their own cases, peripherals, or gaming setup at home. The contest aims to spark the creativity of PC enthusiasts and gamers staying at home during these challenging times. Cooler Master is offering up to a $1000 prize pool in Cooler Master hardware.
Contestants are free to mod any part of your case, peripheral or setup with the use of household materials and objects only. Submission of entries is now open and must be submitted before July 26th. Winners will be announced on July 31st. Cooler Master has invited world-renowned modders and Ronnie Hara and PC Crazy as well as Pedro, PCMR Founder, to judge the creations. The panel of judges will be looking judging on four main criteria: budget, creativity, aesthetics, and functionality.
RulesWork must be submitted via the contest main page contact form. Each submission will require:
1- Your name, email, and country.
2- A design description.
- Name
- Description: How did you come up with your idea? How did you make it? What materials did you use?
3- Upload one or multiple pictures of your creation.
4- Agree to the terms of conditions and privacy policy provided for the contest.
The contest is open worldwide. Learn more about Cooler Masters Arts & Crafts Contest at https://arts-and-crafts.coolermaster.com/