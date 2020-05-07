Cooler Master Launches Case Mod World Series 2020

Cooler Master launches the 11th edition of the annual Case Mod World Series 2020 with a $24,000 prize pool and new awards. Modders from all over the world are invited in the biggest community event of the year. Established in 2009, this annual contest has inspired many to push the limits of pc design & created the ever-growing modding community.
This year, Cooler Master has partnered with some of the industrys biggest brands, Nvidia, MSI, G.SKILL, Viper Gaming by Patriot, and CONTROL Ultimate Edition to bring you a total of 12 awards for modders to participate in and have also added a brand new category, Gaming Gear Awards, for all mice and keyboard lovers too! Case Mod World Series 2020 features a total prize value of over $24,000 USD - $16,000 cash prize pot + $8,000 worth of products available to winners this year. To take part in this years event, registration is now open at https://community.coolermaster.com/cmws/
Its great to see the community come together during case mod world series, supporting each other and creating some of the best case mods there is out there commented Annie Kao, Community Lead at Cooler Master. Every year we see more and more interest in the modders creations and were thrilled to announce that this year, all the modders will have the chance to secure a co-development contract with us so we can help them take their passion to the next level.
PrizesThe panel of judges will look at each entry in detail and select the most worthy winners based on design, innovation, craftsmanship, overall aesthetics, and how much it fits into each categorys criteria. There will be 9 winners for Tower and Scratch category and 3 winners in the Gaming Gear category.
Among the 9 Tower and Scratch categories, Cooler Master will award 5 cash prizes:
- Best Tower Mod of the Year: $4,000
- Best Scratch Build of the Year: $4,000
- Craftsmanship: $2,000
- Innovation & Design: $2,000
- Art Direction: $2,000
There will be 4 partner awards presented by the sponsors. Each winner will receive a product package worth up to $1,500:
- Small & Mighty (Small Form Factor Builds) Presented by MSI
- Performance & Aesthetics Presented by Nvidia GeForce Garage
- Best Gaming Theme Presented by Control Ultimate Edition
- Cooled & Overclocked Presented by G.SKILL
#CMWS20 also introduces a brand-new category to invite those who are keen on keyboard, mice, and headset modding, each winner will receive a $500 gift card.
- Best Overall Design
- Gamers Approved
- Best Enhancement Idea
Exclusive CMODX ContractAll participants this year will have the chance to secure an exclusive contract with Cooler Master for its recently initiated CMODX program, dedicated to working with the best creators to bring their unique designs to market. All the entries this year will be evaluated by our CMODX team together with the community. A handful of designs will be chosen to go into a co-development project with the modders own limited edition collection available on www.cmodx.com.
Register by October 31 - https://community.coolermaster.com/cmws/