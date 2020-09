Cooler Master Launches Case Mod World Series 2020

“It’s great to see the community come together during case mod world series, supporting each other and creating some of the best case mods there is out there” commented Annie Kao, Community Lead at Cooler Master. “Every year we see more and more interest in the modders creations and we’re thrilled to announce that this year, all the modders will have the chance to secure a co-development contract with us so we can help them take their passion to the next level.”

Prizes

Exclusive CMODX Contract

The panel of judges will look at each entry in detail and select the most worthy winners based on design, innovation, craftsmanship, overall aesthetics, and how much it fits into each category’s criteria. There will be 9 winners for Tower and Scratch category and 3 winners in the Gaming Gear category.Among the 9 Tower and Scratch categories, Cooler Master will award 5 cash prizes:There will be 4 partner awards presented by the sponsors. Each winner will receive a product package worth up to $1,500:#CMWS20 also introduces a brand-new category to invite those who are keen on keyboard, mice, and headset modding, each winner will receive a $500 gift card.All participants this year will have the chance to secure an exclusive contract with Cooler Master for its recently initiated CMODX program, dedicated to working with the best creators to bring their unique designs to market. All the entries this year will be evaluated by our CMODX team together with the community. A handful of designs will be chosen to go into a co-development project with the modder’s own limited edition collection available on www.cmodx.com.Register by October 31 - https://community.coolermaster.com/cmws/