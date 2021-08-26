Cooler Master Launches HAF 500, MasterBox TD300 Mesh, and MasterBox 500 Cases

Cooler Master today launches a trio of gaming cases the HAF 500, MasterBox TD300 Mesh, and MasterBox 500. The three cases are first introduced at the Cooler Master Summer Summit 2021 along with other cases like the NR200P Max that was released late last year. The Cooler Master HAF 500 is a revival of the HAF Series with a touch of modern features including RGB lighting elements.
Cooler Master HAF 500
The HAF 500 is a high-airflow chassis designed for airflow and peak cooling performance. The chassis comes with two pre-installed ARGB 200mm fans at the front which is a massive mesh front panel. The chassis also returns the rotatable GPU fan in the interior of the case that allow users to direct airflow internally to the graphics card or whichever component. The Cooler Master HAF 500 comes in black and white colours.
Cooler Master HAF 500 FeaturesMesh Front Panel Large filtered intakes promote high airflow, keeping internal components running at optimal temperature.
Dual 200mm ARGB Fans Iconic 200mm ARGB fans embedded in the core of the HAF Series in design and function move high volumes of air quietly and effectively due to their large size. Utilizing the included hub, ARGB lighting can be customized to create a comprehensive theme to match your build.
Rotatable GPU Fan A 120mm fan positioned on top of the HDD cage, provides dedicated GPU cooling to ensure maximum performance. The fan bracket can be rotated to accommodate various GPU size and configurations.
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Support USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C ports built into the I/O panel allows multi-purpose, streamlined data transmission.
Screwless & Tool-Free TG Side Panel Design The tempered glass side panel is secured with pins for easy removal, facilitating quick access to the internals without the use of tools. An optional screw can be installed to further secure the tempered glass side panel.
Removable Top Panel The top panel is entirely removable for improved access to the components during assembly. Ease of use also facilitates the mounting of cooling solutions such as fans and radiators.
Versatile Cooling Options Support for up to seven 120mm fans and dual 360mm radiators on the top and front panel ensure high compatibility for liquid-cooled systems.
Cooler Master MasterBox TD300 Mesh
The MasterBox TD300 Mesh is the smaller version of the TD500 Mesh chassis. The MasterBox TD300 Mesh is a micro-ATX model featuring the same polygonal mesh design as its bigger version. The front panel uses the same Cooler Master FineMesh technology that allows maximum airflow. The chassis comes with pre-installed ARGB SickleFlow fans and a removable top panel for easy access to the interior.
MasterBox TD300 Mesh FeaturesPolygonal Mesh Crafted with Cooler Masters FineMesh technology, the polygonal mesh features a three-dimensional contour, capable of simultaneously providing high airflow and excellent dust filtration.
Sickleflow PWM ARGB Fans Included Pre-installed with two highly acclaimed 120mm ARGB Sickleflow fans, managed by the included Hub to easily customize a comprehensive ARGB lighting system and minimize ARGB port usage on the motherboard.
ARGB/PWM Hub - The included HUB features 5 ARGB and 4 PWM ports and facilitates cable management in the system, allowing you to conveniently control fans with a single connector for power and PWM signal and another for ARGB signal.
Removable Top Panel The top panel is entirely removable for improved access to the components during assembly. Ease of use also facilitates the mounting of cooling solutions such as fans and radiators.
Tempered Glass Side Panel Hardware, custom-loop cooling, and the pure pride of the builder is shown in panoramic view through an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.
Adaptable Drive Cage The drive cage can be shifted towards the front to accommodate for PSU space, backwards to provide additional radiator space, or even completely removed.
Versatile Cooling Options Support for up to six fans and front, top, and rear radiator support ensure that performance is not compromised.
Room For Upgrades Support for up to a 344mm graphics card, a 166mm CPU cooler, and up to a 325mm PSU in length provides room for upgrades to stay ahead of the game.
Cooler Master MasterBox 500
The Cooler Master MasterBox 500 features a futuristic geometric facade embellished with ARGB circuit vector designs. The chassis component support has been upgraded to accommodate a wider array of cooling solutions. The top and side panels are easily removable, allowing for greater access and ease during installation, maintenance, and upgrades.
The MasterBox 500 has a FineMesh front panel for maximum airflow and addressable RGB lighting. The case also features a removable top panel like the HAF500 allowing easy access to the interior for installation and troubleshooting.
Cooler Master MasterBox 500 FeaturesARGB Front Panel - The iconic MasterBox geometric facade features minimalistic, circuit-inspired ARGB strips, giving the chassis a stylish and futuristic profile. The glossy rim of the lower intake shroud is designed to catch lighting illuminated via the ARGB strips and fan, creating a cohesive, iridescent theme. ARGB lighting can be effortlessly managed via a dedicated button on the I/O panel.
FineMesh Front Panel - Cooler Masters FineMesh technology excels in providing maximum airflow, superior dust filtration, and amplifies the ARGB SickleFlow fans installed with a scattered glowing
effect.
Removable Top Panel The top panel is entirely removable for improved access to the components during assembly. Ease of use also facilitates the mounting of cooling solutions such as fans and radiators.
Screwless & Tool-Free Design TG Side Panel The tempered glass side panel is secured with pins for easy removal, facilitating quick access to the internals without the use of tools. An optional screw can be installed to further secure the tempered glass side panel.
Versatile Cooling Options Support for up to seven 120mm fans and dual 360mm radiators on the top and front panel ensure high compatibility for liquid-cooled systems.
Room For Upgrades Support for up to a 410mm graphics card, a 165mm CPU cooler, and up to a 180mm PSU in length provides room for upgrades to stay ahead of the game.
Pricing
The Cooler Master HAF 500 is said to get an MSRP of $159.99/£139.99. Available in white and black colours, currently listed on Amazon. See links below.
Cooler Master HAF 500 Black
Cooler Master HAF 500 White
Cooler Master did not reveal pricing for the MasterBox TD300 Mesh and MasterBox 500 as of this writing.