Cooler Master Launches MasterBox 520, MasterBox 520 Mesh, and Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3

Cooler Master today launches three new products: MasterBox 520, MasterBox 520 Mesh and the Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3. MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh are mesh and tempered glass variations of a versatile ATX case, with black and white options available for both variations. The Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3 is released alongside, a best-selling product now upgraded with a modular, toolless design to suit all your gaming needs and preferences.
Reaching New BrightsWhether you are a casual gamer dipping your toes into the world of PC DIY, or a hardcore builder who grew up with the expanding industry, MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh are able to provide you with the high-quality gaming experience you have been looking for. Two colorway options are offered: a stealthy black or pristine white, so users can match the color of their PC to their gaming room. Tempered glass or mesh front panel variations offer a choice between premium aesthetics or superior cooling. Each chassis is designed with the needs of multiple gamer types in mind, covering various degrees of use and preferences, so users can start planning their build immediately upon unboxing.
Like all recently released Cooler Master chassis, the top panel has been designed to be completely removable, allowing users to break through the barriers of limited space and facilitate easy assembly of air and water cooling components. Three pre-installed CF120 ARGB fans provide powerful, efficient cooling while giving your system a boost with stunning aesthetics and customizable lighting effects. The classic MasterBox design has been upgraded to feature a robust removable dust filter bracket for effortless cleaning and extra security during travels. Edge-to-edge tempered glass side panels display a full view of the build, allowing users to showcase the fruits of their labor with pride.
Vertical GPU Installation, The Way You Like It
Now that youve selected the perfect chassis for your next build, time to add the cherry on top with a vertically installed GPU. Cooler Masters Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3 allows support for vertical GPU installation in almost all ATX and mATX chassis available on the market. Upgraded with a new modular design, toollessly adjustable in four directions, this product can accommodate most power-hungry GPUs and the creative setups you can come up with. A premium PCIe 4.0 riser cable comes included, ensuring uncompromised data transmission at high speeds. Boasting a 42% increase in structural durability, this upgraded design eliminates possibilities of deformation from GPU weight, so users can rest easy knowing their beloved hardware is fully protected.
Cooler Masters MasterBox 520, MasterBox 520 Mesh, and the Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3 promise great potential in customization freedom. Jumpstart your next dream build by selecting the case that already has everything you like out of the box AND install your GPU however you like it without being held back by hardware limitations. Skys the limit, infinite possibilities await.
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterBox 520, MasterBox 520 Mesh, and the Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3 are coming to partner retailers worldwide, availability may vary per region.
Cooler Master MasterBox 520: US$89.99
Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Mesh: US$84.99
Cooler Master Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3: US$89.99