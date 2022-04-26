Cooler Master Launches Mobius 120 and Mobius 120P ARGB Fans

Cooler Master launches the Mobius Series, the new line of fans designed with innovation and performance in mind. Optimized with enhancements of interconnecting fan blades to fine-tuned sound output, the Mobius Series is engineered with the perfect balance of quiet operation and unmatched cooling capabilities, perfect for enthusiasts and advanced users.
Mobius 120P ARGB Features
The new Ring Blade design with interconnecting fan blades
Engineered Pressure Acceleration Air Vents for maximum airflow
New loop dynamic bearing design
< 6dB, 2400rpm maximum fan speed
Frosted fan blades for a luminescent RGB lighting
Addressable Gen2 RGB
Mobius 120 Features
The new Ring Blade design with interconnecting fan blades
Engineered Pressure Acceleration Air Vents for maximum airflow
New loop dynamic bearing design
< 6dB
2050rpm maximum fan speed
More Balance, More BurstThe Ring Blade Design utilizes interconnecting fan blades for structural reinforcement and fan performance, eliminating vibration for even more stability. The angled inner frame rim features chamfered side vents to boost airflow with force-induced pressure draw for maximum airflow. The sound output has been fine-tuned to sub 6dB prominence noise levels for optimal acoustics without performance sacrifice. The Mobius Series is designed with superior performance to achieve the ultimate cooling solution of low noise operation and unrivaled yield.
ARGB and non-ARGB OptionsThe new loop dynamic bearing design reflows oil return to the bearings for consistent lubrication for unhindered fan performance and lifespan. The Cooler Master Mobius Series will introduce the Mobius 120 with an all-black design without any RGB lighting and the Mobius 120P ARGB with the initial launch to market, with a maximum speed of 2050rpm and 2400rpm respectively.
Availability
The Cooler Master Mobius Series fans will be available on the 8th of September 2022, with pricing to be announced. For more information, please visit the product page links below.
Cooler Master Mobius 120
Cooler Master Mobius 120P ARGB