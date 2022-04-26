Cooler Master Launches Mobius 120 and Mobius 120P ARGB Fans

More Balance, More Burst

ARGB and non-ARGB Options

The new Ring Blade design with interconnecting fan bladesEngineered Pressure Acceleration Air Vents for maximum airflowNew loop dynamic bearing design< 6dB, 2400rpm maximum fan speedFrosted fan blades for a luminescent RGB lightingAddressable Gen2 RGBThe new Ring Blade design with interconnecting fan bladesEngineered Pressure Acceleration Air Vents for maximum airflowNew loop dynamic bearing design< 6dB2050rpm maximum fan speedThe Ring Blade Design utilizes interconnecting fan blades for structural reinforcement and fan performance, eliminating vibration for even more stability. The angled inner frame rim features chamfered side vents to boost airflow with force-induced pressure draw for maximum airflow. The sound output has been fine-tuned to sub 6dB prominence noise levels for optimal acoustics without performance sacrifice. The Mobius Series is designed with superior performance to achieve the ultimate cooling solution of low noise operation and unrivaled yield.The new loop dynamic bearing design reflows oil return to the bearings for consistent lubrication for unhindered fan performance and lifespan. The Cooler Master Mobius Series will introduce the Mobius 120 with an all-black design without any RGB lighting and the Mobius 120P ARGB with the initial launch to market, with a maximum speed of 2050rpm and 2400rpm respectively.The Cooler Master Mobius Series fans will be available on the 8th of September 2022, with pricing to be announced. For more information, please visit the product page links below.