Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth Challenges High-End Air Coolers

Cooler Master presents its newest CPU air cooler that challenges the likes of the Noctua NH-D15 and CORSAIR A500 CPU coolers the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth. The MasterAir MA624 Stealth is a big dual-tower CPU air cooler fitted with three SickleFlow fans, two 140mm and one 120mm, with the smaller fan poised near the DIMM slots to provide more clearance.
The 140mm SickleFlow fans of the MasterAir MA624 Stealth are rated with an RPM range of 650 to 1400, delivering airflow of up to 114m3/h and noise levels of 27 dBA. Given the coolers Stealth product name, the MasterAir MA624 Stealth is devoid of fancy RGB lighting and an all-black design that includes the coolers shroud, fans, and heatsink.
Dual Tower HeatsinkOptimal combination of fin thickness and pitch between each layer to ensure maximum airflow passes through the heatsink. Reduced air gap by integrated fin and heat pipes by soldering process.
6 Heat Pipes and Nickel-Plated BaseThe MasterAir MA624 Stealth features 6 evenly distributed heat pipes within the heatsink together with full coverage of nickel-plated copper, providing seamless contact with CPU for exceptional heat dissipation.
Dual SickleFlow 140 and One SickleFlow 120 FansAn extra 120mm SickleFlow fan is provided to be switched with the 140mm fan for improved RAM clearance.
Aluminium Metal-Brushed Top CoverThe MasterAir MA624 Stealth sports a dual-function aluminium top cover that brings both strength and looks, supporting the heatsink by providing increased stability.
All-in-One InstallationThe MasterAir MA624 Stealth uses an exclusive all-in-one mounting design for easy installation on both Intel and AMD platforms.
The Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth appeared listed at a Hong Kong-based online retailer for HKD$787, approximately £75. Learn more about the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler at Cooler Master*.
*product page is under construction as of this writing