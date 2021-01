Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth Challenges High-End Air Coolers

Dual Tower Heatsink

6 Heat Pipes and Nickel-Plated Base

Dual SickleFlow 140 and One SickleFlow 120 Fans

Aluminium Metal-Brushed Top Cover

All-in-One Installation

Optimal combination of fin thickness and pitch between each layer to ensure maximum airflow passes through the heatsink. Reduced air gap by integrated fin and heat pipes by soldering process.The MasterAir MA624 Stealth features 6 evenly distributed heat pipes within the heatsink together with full coverage of nickel-plated copper, providing seamless contact with CPU for exceptional heat dissipation.An extra 120mm SickleFlow fan is provided to be switched with the 140mm fan for improved RAM clearance.The MasterAir MA624 Stealth sports a dual-function aluminium top cover that brings both strength and looks, supporting the heatsink by providing increased stability.The MasterAir MA624 Stealth uses an exclusive all-in-one mounting design for easy installation on both Intel and AMD platforms.The Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth appeared listed at a Hong Kong-based online retailer for HKD$787, approximately £75. Learn more about the Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth CPU cooler at Cooler Master *.