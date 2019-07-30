Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo with Dual Loop ARGB Lighting Now Available

Cooler Master introduces its latest cooling fan with a new dual loop addressable RGB lighting the MasterFan MF120 Halo. The Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo is an ideal cooling solution for CPU coolers and cases as intake fans. The dual loop ARGB lighting offers the most vibrant RGB illumination compared to other MasterAir cooling fans having RGB lighting illuminated even on the side of the fans frame. The MF120 Halo feature individually addressable RGB LEDs thats fully compatible with most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync and others.
The MasterFan MF120 Halo delivers high-pressure airflow with rated speeds of 650 to 1800 RPM +10% and features a hybrid fan blade design. Cooler Master equipped the MasterAir MF120 Halo with multiple layers of noise reduction technologies to provide a good balance of performance and silence. The fan also features ARGB connector clips which help secure ARGB daisy-chained connectors. Its smart fan sensor protection protects the fan blades from jams, shutting off the fan when a jam is detected.
MasterFan MF120 Halo Key FeaturesDual Loop Addressable RGB Lighting
Silent Cooling Technology
Hybrid Fan Blade Design
Wide Range of Compatibility
Smart Fan Sensor for Jam Protection
Wired ARGB Controller (Triple-Fan Pack Only)
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo is available in a single-fan pack and a triple-fan pack with an RGB controller bundle. See pricing below.
United States
Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo (single-fan pack) Amazon: US$21.99
Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo (triple-fan pack with RGB controller) Amazon: US$64.99
United Kingdom
Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo (single-fan pack) CCL Online / Overclockers UK: £14.99
Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo (triple-fan pack with RGB controller) CCL Online: £36.52
