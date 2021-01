Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 Open-Air ATX Testbench Revealed

Premium Variable Friction Hinges

Open Air Design

Unmatched Hardware Support

Extreme Water-Cooling Support

Panoramic Tempered Glass

Built-In VESA Mount

Designed For Customization

Heavy-duty hinges hold the side wings to the mid-frame and allow for smooth repositioning at any angle depending on the user’s needs. Allen keys are included to adjust the tension of the hinges to make it easier to move or allow the side wings to hold heavier parts. This level of flexibility is a key factor for users creating extremely unique water-cooling loops and setups.The open-air design of the MasterFrame 700 provides unrestricted access to fresh air to all components in the system. The optional fan mounts allow to further guide the airflow path to a specific intake/exhaust direction, thus preventing performance-robbing heat recirculation.For its size, the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 sports an unmatched level of hardware compatibility. It is designed to fit any component available, even oversized ones. Users can mount up to SSI-EEB motherboards, multiple power supplies, and multiple radiators at the same time and still have room for triple slots GPUs and storage.Designed with water-cooling in mind, MasterFrame 700 provides a flexible pump and reservoir mounting location and support for multiple triple-fan radiators.Test Bench Mode: Thanks to its modular design, MasterFrame 700 can lay down horizontally and transform into an ultra-featured premium Test Bench. Cooling and power components are installed out of the way of the motherboard area for interference-free installation of components.The oversized panoramic tempered glass offers a greater viewing angle on the components of the system and, together with a hardware-centric design of MasterFrame 700, it is the perfect way to showcase high-end components and custom cooling solutions.The MasterFrame 700 can be wall-mounted thanks to the inclusion of a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount. Perfect to showcase custom loops and high-end components. It is highly recommended to only wall mount systems below 14Kg in total.The MasterFrame 700 is designed with customization in mind. The 3-parts frame can be easily disassembled easily for painting, wrapping, and other modifications.The Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 is currently listed at Amazon with an expected price of US$200, coming this March 22, 2021.