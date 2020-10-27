Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 Open-Air ATX Testbench Revealed

Cooler Masters first-ever MasterFrame Series chassis revealed the MasterFrame 700 Open-Air ATX Testbench. The Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 was developed with the help of Gear Seekers which started back in 2019. It features an open-air design with variable hinges that allows the user to open and close the front and rear panels, both of which can support liquid cooling radiators. The MasterFrame 700 with its unrestricted space support up to SSI-EEB motherboards. It also comes with a tempered glass panel and a built-in VESA mount.
Premium Variable Friction HingesHeavy-duty hinges hold the side wings to the mid-frame and allow for smooth repositioning at any angle depending on the users needs. Allen keys are included to adjust the tension of the hinges to make it easier to move or allow the side wings to hold heavier parts. This level of flexibility is a key factor for users creating extremely unique water-cooling loops and setups.
Open Air DesignThe open-air design of the MasterFrame 700 provides unrestricted access to fresh air to all components in the system. The optional fan mounts allow to further guide the airflow path to a specific intake/exhaust direction, thus preventing performance-robbing heat recirculation.
Unmatched Hardware SupportFor its size, the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 sports an unmatched level of hardware compatibility. It is designed to fit any component available, even oversized ones. Users can mount up to SSI-EEB motherboards, multiple power supplies, and multiple radiators at the same time and still have room for triple slots GPUs and storage.
Extreme Water-Cooling SupportDesigned with water-cooling in mind, MasterFrame 700 provides a flexible pump and reservoir mounting location and support for multiple triple-fan radiators.
Test Bench Mode: Thanks to its modular design, MasterFrame 700 can lay down horizontally and transform into an ultra-featured premium Test Bench. Cooling and power components are installed out of the way of the motherboard area for interference-free installation of components.
Panoramic Tempered GlassThe oversized panoramic tempered glass offers a greater viewing angle on the components of the system and, together with a hardware-centric design of MasterFrame 700, it is the perfect way to showcase high-end components and custom cooling solutions.
Built-In VESA MountThe MasterFrame 700 can be wall-mounted thanks to the inclusion of a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount. Perfect to showcase custom loops and high-end components. It is highly recommended to only wall mount systems below 14Kg in total.
Designed For CustomizationThe MasterFrame 700 is designed with customization in mind. The 3-parts frame can be easily disassembled easily for painting, wrapping, and other modifications.
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 is currently listed at Amazon with an expected price of US$200, coming this March 22, 2021.