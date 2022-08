Cooler Master MM310 and MM311 Lightweight Mouse Released

NVIDIA Reflex Support

The new Cooler Master MM310 family iscertified. NVIDIA Reflex is a revolutionary suite of technologies that optimize and measure system latency to deliver the ultimate competitive advantage. Gaming mice with NVIDIA Reflex when paired with NVIDIA G-SYNC Displays provide the only system latency measurement tool that detects incoming mouse clicks and measures the time for the resulting pixels (gun muzzle flash) to change on the screen. Start every match with confidence, knowing your PC is operating at the lowest possible system latency.The MM310/MM311 may look like every other mouse, but you’ll immediately notice something different after just one feel: we’ve slashed the total weight to less than 50g (MM310) and less than 55g (MM311 without battery- 77g with battery) — all without external perforations or holes.The Cooler Master MM310 is equipped with strictly wired connectivity for those stubborn traditionalists who seek a performance mouse without the wireless option. And with a lightweight ultraweave cable, you won’t have to worry about any snags — or the cable dragging your game down. The MM311 adds 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for nearly lag-free input with a 1000Hz report rate, and seamless connectivity within an effective range of 10+ meters.There’s no need to hit the black market for shady, performance-enhancing gear. We’ve already outfitted your mouse right out of the box with PTFE feet, a common mod in pro mousing circles. We’d like to think of them more as mouse skates, providing the kind of effortless glide and premium responsiveness that you can’t find in other stock mice. And in case you’re wondering, these babies are pure, graded at more than 95% PTFE for an uncut boost to your movements.16.7M RGB illumination housed in the logo to show off your victories in style. Adjust RGB effects in real-time via key combos or MasterPlus+ Software.The Cooler Master MM310 and Cooler Master MM311 gaming mouse will be available mid-September on Amazon for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively.