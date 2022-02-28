Cooler Master MM310 and MM311 Lightweight Mouse Released

Cooler Master releases the MM310 and MM311 lightweight gaming mouse, a new lineup of gaming mice with an emphasis on innovative lightweight performance that was first introduced at the Cooler Master Summer Summit 2021. The Cooler Master MM310 and MM311 are fully-featured gaming mice that showcase an innovative new lightweight chassis that keeps the total weight incredibly low without any physical perforations or removal of components. The MM310 and MM310 come in two versions, black and white/grey.
NVIDIA Reflex SupportThe new Cooler Master MM310 family is NVIDIA Reflex certified. NVIDIA Reflex is a revolutionary suite of technologies that optimize and measure system latency to deliver the ultimate competitive advantage. Gaming mice with NVIDIA Reflex when paired with NVIDIA G-SYNC Displays provide the only system latency measurement tool that detects incoming mouse clicks and measures the time for the resulting pixels (gun muzzle flash) to change on the screen. Start every match with confidence, knowing your PC is operating at the lowest possible system latency.
Familiar Looks, Drastically Different Feel
The MM310/MM311 may look like every other mouse, but youll immediately notice something different after just one feel: weve slashed the total weight to less than 50g (MM310) and less than 55g (MM311 without battery- 77g with battery) all without external perforations or holes.
Wired Connectivity for Traditionalists or Wireless Connectivity for Pro
The Cooler Master MM310 is equipped with strictly wired connectivity for those stubborn traditionalists who seek a performance mouse without the wireless option. And with a lightweight ultraweave cable, you wont have to worry about any snags or the cable dragging your game down. The MM311 adds 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for nearly lag-free input with a 1000Hz report rate, and seamless connectivity within an effective range of 10+ meters.
Glide Like a Pro Skater with PTFE Feet
Theres no need to hit the black market for shady, performance-enhancing gear. Weve already outfitted your mouse right out of the box with PTFE feet, a common mod in pro mousing circles. Wed like to think of them more as mouse skates, providing the kind of effortless glide and premium responsiveness that you cant find in other stock mice. And in case youre wondering, these babies are pure, graded at more than 95% PTFE for an uncut boost to your movements.
Stylish RGB illumination
16.7M RGB illumination housed in the logo to show off your victories in style. Adjust RGB effects in real-time via key combos or MasterPlus+ Software.
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master MM310 and Cooler Master MM311 gaming mouse will be available mid-September on Amazon for $29.99 and $39.99 respectively.