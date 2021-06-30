Cooler Master MM730 and MM731 Lightweight Mice Available for Pre-Order

Cooler Masters new MM730 and MM731 Wireless lightweight mice are now available for pre-order at selected partner resellers. The Cooler Master MM730 and MM731 Wireless feature an ultralight mouse design without the typical perforated shell structure used by most ultralight mouse. The Cooler Master MM730 only weighs 48 grams while the Cooler Master MM731 wireless mouse weighs 59 grams with a 500mAh battery. The MM731 offers a battery life of up to 190 hours in Bluetooth or 72 hours in 2.4GHz wireless with LED off. Both the MM730 and MM731 Wireless come fitted with a PixArt Optical Sensor and LK Optical Mouse Switches.
The Cooler Master MM730 and MM731 are ergonomically designed for right-handed gamers. The MM730 wired mouse uses the new Ultralight Cable which is made of durable yet lightweight fibre. Both gaming mouse uses 95% PTFE skates that glide with ease. Designed for pro-gamers, Cooler Master fitted the MM730 and MM731 with LK Optical Mouse Switches that offer superior responsiveness and durability. Both are equipped with a 16000 DPI PixArt optical sensor with excellent tracking. Even the scroll wheel on both mice uses an optical encoder thats more responsive and accurate than mechanical encoders.
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The Cooler Master MM730 and Cooler Master MM731 wireless mice are both available in black and white colours. Both are listed and available for pre-order at Amazon with the Cooler Master MM730 for $79.99, the MM731 to be listed on a later date. The MM730 is expected to ship on September 15, 2021.