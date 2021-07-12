Cooler Master Presents CMP 510 Entry-Level Chassis

Cooler Master presents the CMP 510 gaming chassis which sounds like an FSP chassis and looks like one of the old CORSAIR Carbide cases. The Cooler Master CMP 510 is an entry-level gaming case, lacking vertical graphics card mounting support and proper rear I/O shields, but it offers impressive cooling out of the box having a large mesh front panel with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans. Complementing the ARGB fans is an ARGB strip on the front panel. The CMP510 also comes fitted with a tempered glass side panel for a clear interior view and a power supply shroud to keep the interior look neat and clean.
The Cooler Master CMP 510 has everything a gamer needs to build a gaming machine with its impressive cooling features and RGB lighting that brings the gaming vibes to any setup. The cases front has large filtered air intakes to deliver superb cooling to the components inside. The CMP 510 supports up to six fans and supports up to 280mm radiators at the front and 240mm radiators on top. The front I/O comes with a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A and USB 2.0 only, lacking a more modern USB-C port.
Key Features
ARGB Strip
Large Filtered Intakes
Versatile Cooling Options
Full Black Coating and PSU Cover
Breathable Power Supply Shroud
Room For Upgrades
Cooler Master did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The Cooler Master CMP 510 gaming chassis will be available in select regions only.