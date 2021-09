Cooler Master Presents CMP 510 Entry-Level Chassis

The Cooler Master CMP 510 has everything a gamer needs to build a gaming machine with its impressive cooling features and RGB lighting that brings the gaming vibes to any setup. The case’s front has large filtered air intakes to deliver superb cooling to the components inside. The CMP 510 supports up to six fans and supports up to 280mm radiators at the front and 240mm radiators on top. The front I/O comes with a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A and USB 2.0 only, lacking a more modern USB-C port.ARGB StripLarge Filtered IntakesVersatile Cooling OptionsFull Black Coating and PSU CoverBreathable Power Supply ShroudRoom For UpgradesCooler Master did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The Cooler Master CMP 510 gaming chassis will be available in select regions only.