Cooler Master Presents Limited Edition Nacho Customz MM720 Colourways
Cooler Master launches limited edition colourways of the ultralight MM720 gaming mouse. The Nacho Customz X Cooler Master MM720 colourways feature five refreshing and modern colours including Vivid Red, Electric Blue, Erika Pink, Beryl Green, and Light Yellow. Pre-order is now open at the Cooler Master Store. Each limited edition MM720 ultralight mouse has an MSRP of US$99.99.
Pre-Order at Cooler Master Store
Cooler Master MM720 Vivid Red (MM-720-NCVR1)
Cooler Master MM720 Electric Blue (MM-720-NCEB1)
Cooler Master MM720 Erika Pink (MM-720-NCEP1)
Cooler Master MM720 Beryl Green (MM-720-NCBG1)
Cooler Master MM720 Light Yellow (MM-720-NCLY1)
Cooler Master MM720 Ultralight Mouse
The Cooler Master MM720 is a fresh-faced take on the legendary Spawn and Xornet shape, both fan-favorites, with performance and durability in mind. It sports a shape-optimized claw grip gamers along with two side buttons for easy access to your custom keybinds - and convenient finger rest for added comfort.
UltraLight at 49grams
The Cooler Master MM720s innovative new appearance is more than just a meme. By implementing a novel new honeycomb shell design that is equal parts lightweight and durable, weve reduced the weight of your favourite old-school mouse by almost half, all the way to 49g. No more fighting against the mouse, and no more missed snipes due to a weight-limited range of motion. Wrist pain after marathon battles and fatigue after all-nighters is a thing of the past. Aim better, perform better for longer.
Swift LK Optical Switch
The Cooler Master MM720 comes equipped with optical switches in the left and right click, reducing debounce time to practically zero. Get that competitive edge over others with nearly instant actuation nearly 3x faster than traditional mechanical switches.
Gaming-Grade Sensor
The MM720 is equipped with a 16000 DPI Pixart optical sensor for minimal lag, little-to-no stuttering, and accuracy you wont find in your clunky pack-in mouse - now improved tenfold thanks to massively reduced weight.
The Cooler Master MM720 also comes with RGB lighting and is IP58 certified, ensuring superb protection against elements.
Learn more about the Cooler Master X Nacho Customz Limited Edition MM720 Colourways.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Tech Round-Up 30-06-2021 · Cooler Master Presents Limited Edition Nacho Customz MM720 Colourways