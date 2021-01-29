Cooler Master Presents Limited Edition Nacho Customz MM720 Colourways

The Cooler Master MM720 is a fresh-faced take on the legendary Spawn and Xornet shape, both fan-favorites, with performance and durability in mind. It sports a shape-optimized claw grip gamers along with two side buttons for easy access to your custom keybinds - and convenient finger rest for added comfort.The Cooler Master MM720s innovative new appearance is more than just a meme. By implementing a novel new honeycomb shell design that is equal parts lightweight and durable, weve reduced the weight of your favourite old-school mouse by almost half, all the way to 49g. No more fighting against the mouse, and no more missed snipes due to a weight-limited range of motion. Wrist pain after marathon battles and fatigue after all-nighters is a thing of the past. Aim better, perform better  for longer.The Cooler Master MM720 comes equipped with optical switches in the left and right click, reducing debounce time to practically zero. Get that competitive edge over others with nearly instant actuation nearly 3x faster than traditional mechanical switches.The MM720 is equipped with a 16000 DPI Pixart optical sensor for minimal lag, little-to-no stuttering, and accuracy you wont find in your clunky pack-in mouse - now improved tenfold thanks to massively reduced weight.The Cooler Master MM720 also comes with RGB lighting and is IP58 certified, ensuring superb protection against elements.