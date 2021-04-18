Cooler Master Presents V1100 SFX, V1300 SFX-L, M1600, and M2000 Platinum PSUs

Cooler Master presents its upcoming power supply units at the Cooler Master Summer Summit 2021. Among the most notable PSUs introduced are the V SFX Platinum Series and the M1600 and M2000 Platinum PSUs.
Cooler Master V SFX Platinum
The V SFX Platinum Series delivers high-quality experience in the compact SFX form-factor with 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency. The Cooler Master V SFX Platinum Series comes with full-modular cabling, an 92mm fan, 16AWG PCIe high efficiency cables, and a 10-year warranty.
The Cooler Master V1100 SFX Platinum with its 1100W total power capability will probably be the highest wattage SFX power supply to be available in the market once this is released. The V1300 SFX-L Platinum is also equally impressive offering 1300W of power in a compact SFX-L power supply form factor.
Cooler Master did not reveal pricing and date of release as of this writing.
Cooler Master M1600 and M2000 Platinum
The Cooler Master M1600 Platinum and M2000 Platinum are designed for demanding users who need raw, high-efficiency power in massive amounts. Both are ideal for heavy-duty gaming or content creation or perhaps mining. The M1600 and M2000 both feature a fully modular cable design and packs a 135mm silent fan.
The M1600 Platinum and M2000 Platinum PSUs come with a standard manufacturing warranty of 7 years. Cooler Master did not reveal pricing and date of release as of this writing.
Cooler Master also expands the XG Series PSUs first introduced at the Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021 to include 80 PLUS Platinum models with the XG Platinum Series and XG Plus Platinum Series. Cooler Master also introduces the new H Gold Series power supplies featuring a semi-digital platform and fan control based on thermals with its Smart Thermal Control Mode. It also features a fully modular cable design and a 10-year warranty.
Learn more about Cooler Masters upcoming power supply units at the Cooler Master Summer Summit.