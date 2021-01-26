Cooler Master Releases SK620 60% Keyboard

Cooler Master releases the SK620 the wired version of the previously released SK622 Wireless 60% Keyboard. Like the SK622, the SK620 compact gaming keyboard is also available in gunmetal black and silver white colours.
The Cooler Master SK620 60% keyboard uses low-profile mechanical RGB switches with upgraded ergonomic keycaps that offer a better feel and typing experience. The keyboard supports Windows and Mac computers and does not require software to activate and select between the 18 RGB lighting effects. It has an innovative on-the-fly system that allows users to record and activate macros along with other helpful functions. Furthermore, the Cooler Master SK620 comes with full customization and fine-tuning macros using the Cooler Master MasterPlus+ Software. The Cooler Master SK620 is offered in three low-profile mechanical switch options red, blue, and brown switches.
Cooler Master SK620 Key FeaturesLow Profile Mechanical Switches
Ergonomic Upgraded Keycaps
Portable 60% Keyboard Layout
Windows and Mac OS Support
Brushed Aluminium Design
RGB Backlighting
Highly Customizable
N-Key Rollover
Specifications
Switch Type: Low Profile Mechanical Switch (Red/Blue/Brown)
Colours: Gunmetal Black, Silver White
Keyboard Dimensions: 293 x 103 x 30.28 mm / 293 X 103 X 43.03 mm (feet open)
Keyboard Weight: 377g / 0.83lbs (Without cable)
Keyboard Cable Length: 1.8m, Braided & Removable
Keyboard Connector Type: USB Type-C (Keyboard Side), USB 2.0 Type A (Computer Side)
Pricing and Availability
The Cooler Master SK620 60% Wired Keyboard is now available in the United States via Amazon for $89.99 (red/blue/brown switch variants). Learn more about the SK620 60% gaming keyboard at Cooler Master.