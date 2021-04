Cooler Master Releases SK620 60% Keyboard

Cooler Master SK620 Key Features

The Cooler Master SK620 60% keyboard uses low-profile mechanical RGB switches with upgraded ergonomic keycaps that offer a better feel and typing experience. The keyboard supports Windows and Mac computers and does not require software to activate and select between the 18 RGB lighting effects. It has an innovative on-the-fly system that allows users to record and activate macros along with other helpful functions. Furthermore, the Cooler Master SK620 comes with full customization and fine-tuning macros using the Cooler Master MasterPlus+ Software . The Cooler Master SK620 is offered in three low-profile mechanical switch options – red, blue, and brown switches.Low Profile Mechanical SwitchesErgonomic Upgraded KeycapsPortable 60% Keyboard LayoutWindows and Mac OS SupportBrushed Aluminium DesignRGB BacklightingHighly CustomizableN-Key RolloverSwitch Type: Low Profile Mechanical Switch (Red/Blue/Brown)Colours: Gunmetal Black, Silver WhiteKeyboard Dimensions: 293 x 103 x 30.28 mm / 293 X 103 X 43.03 mm (feet open)Keyboard Weight: 377g / 0.83lbs (Without cable)Keyboard Cable Length: 1.8m, Braided & RemovableKeyboard Connector Type: USB Type-C (Keyboard Side), USB 2.0 Type A (Computer Side)The Cooler Master SK620 60% Wired Keyboard is now available in the United States via Amazon for $89.99 (red/blue/brown switch variants). Learn more about the SK620 60% gaming keyboard at Cooler Master