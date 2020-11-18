Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021: PSU Line-up

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅29.01.2021 20:00:45


Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021 kicks off this week presenting the brands latest and newest products coming this year. Check out Cooler Masters 2021 Cooling Line-up here. This year, Cooler Master is putting some respect on the PSU name, with a comprehensive line-up that highlights just how important reliable power can be in a build. The line-up includes the XP Plus Series, Cooler Masters first in-house power supply units, and the improved MWE Gold V2 Series. Later this year, Cooler Master plans to release the new Fanless Platinum Series, H Platinum Series, and G Gold Series.



Cooler Master XG Plus Series


The XG Plus line-up of power supplies is the first platform designed entirely in-house by our talented engineers. Built for high-end performance and efficiency with reduced temperature requirements, the XG Plus series also features several quality-of-life upgrades to ensure convenient installation and monitoring.

The XG Plus Series features a built-in RGB display panel that helps you monitor temperature, fan speed, and power consumption. It has a fully modular cable design with in-line capacitors. Coming this Q2 2021 starting at $159.99. Learn more about the XG Plus Series here.

Cooler Master MWE Gold V2 Series


The MWE Gold V2 is the next evolution of Cooler Masters wildly popular power supplies, featuring trusted reliability and high efficiency in a simple, easy-to-install package. All MWE Gold  V2 models come standard with 2 EPS connectors in order to ensure universal compatibility with all current-generation motherboards. In addition, flat black cables are always a part of the package to minimize clutter. With an HDB fan and a high threshold for heat, the MWE Gold V2 maximizes the potential for your build, optimal for overclocking and other high-intensity applications.

Cooler Master will be launching the MWE Gold V2 Series this Q1 2021, starting at $159.99. Learn more about the MWE Gold V2 Series here.

Learn more about Cooler Master's 2021 Power Supply line-up this 2021 at the Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021.


Assigned tags:
Cooler Master, Power Supply, PSU
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Using Softphones for Business: The Effective Alternative to Good Old Telephone Hardware · Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021: PSU Line-up