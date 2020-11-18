Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021: PSU Line-up

Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021 kicks off this week presenting the brands latest and newest products coming this year. Check out Cooler Masters 2021 Cooling Line-up here. This year, Cooler Master is putting some respect on the PSU name, with a comprehensive line-up that highlights just how important reliable power can be in a build. The line-up includes the XP Plus Series, Cooler Masters first in-house power supply units, and the improved MWE Gold V2 Series. Later this year, Cooler Master plans to release the new Fanless Platinum Series, H Platinum Series, and G Gold Series.
Cooler Master XG Plus Series
The XG Plus line-up of power supplies is the first platform designed entirely in-house by our talented engineers. Built for high-end performance and efficiency with reduced temperature requirements, the XG Plus series also features several quality-of-life upgrades to ensure convenient installation and monitoring.
The XG Plus Series features a built-in RGB display panel that helps you monitor temperature, fan speed, and power consumption. It has a fully modular cable design with in-line capacitors. Coming this Q2 2021 starting at $159.99. Learn more about the XG Plus Series here.
Cooler Master MWE Gold V2 Series
The MWE Gold V2 is the next evolution of Cooler Masters wildly popular power supplies, featuring trusted reliability and high efficiency in a simple, easy-to-install package. All MWE Gold V2 models come standard with 2 EPS connectors in order to ensure universal compatibility with all current-generation motherboards. In addition, flat black cables are always a part of the package to minimize clutter. With an HDB fan and a high threshold for heat, the MWE Gold V2 maximizes the potential for your build, optimal for overclocking and other high-intensity applications.
Cooler Master will be launching the MWE Gold V2 Series this Q1 2021, starting at $159.99. Learn more about the MWE Gold V2 Series here.
Learn more about Cooler Master's 2021 Power Supply line-up this 2021 at the Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021.