Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021: PSU Line-up

Cooler Master XG Plus Series

Cooler Master MWE Gold V2 Series

The XG Plus line-up of power supplies is the first platform designed entirely in-house by our talented engineers. Built for high-end performance and efficiency with reduced temperature requirements, the XG Plus series also features several quality-of-life upgrades to ensure convenient installation and monitoring.The XG Plus Series features a built-in RGB display panel that helps you monitor temperature, fan speed, and power consumption. It has a fully modular cable design with in-line capacitors. Coming this Q2 2021 starting at $159.99. Learn more about the XG Plus Series here The MWE Gold V2 is the next evolution of Cooler Master’s wildly popular power supplies, featuring trusted reliability and high efficiency in a simple, easy-to-install package. All MWE Gold – V2 models come standard with 2 EPS connectors in order to ensure universal compatibility with all current-generation motherboards. In addition, flat black cables are always a part of the package to minimize clutter. With an HDB fan and a high threshold for heat, the MWE Gold V2 maximizes the potential for your build, optimal for overclocking and other high-intensity applications.Cooler Master will be launching the MWE Gold V2 Series this Q1 2021, starting at $159.99. Learn more about the MWE Gold V2 Series here Learn more about Cooler Master's 2021 Power Supply line-up this 2021 at the Cooler Master Virtual Showcase 2021