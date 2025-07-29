CORSAIR 3500X Updated with Reverse Rotor Fans for Cleaner, Cooler Builds

CORSAIR is excited to announce the launch of the updated version of the popular 3500X mid-tower case, now available with reverse rotor fans and a range of enhancements that make any build look even better. This refresh is available with CORSAIR iCUE LINK LX-R RGB fans or RS-R ARGB fans, and also now includes a GPU anti-sag bracket as well as double-shot grommets for cleaner builds.
Built to be Seen
This updated CORSAIR 3500X leans into the original concept of the case, with the dual tempered-glass panels offering a wraparound view of your build. Theres no column to obstruct the view, and the inclusion of three pre-installed reverse rotor fans ensures nothing gets in the way of their vibrant RGB lighting.
Staying with this clean aesthetic, the motherboard tray features double-shot grommets along the side and a spacious cable channel to help users route cables neatly. The 3500X has also been validated with the latest reverse connector motherboards, including ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth, for easier builds that keep the core cables out of sight.
Looks Cool, Stays Cool
The CORSAIR 3500X is available with either 3x iCUE LINK LX120-R RGB fans or 3x RS120-R ARGB fans. The LX120-R version includes a pre-installed CORSAIR iCUE LINK System Hub, making it ideal for users building within the CORSAIR iCUE LINK ecosystem. This setup reduces cable clutter and streamlines connectivity, simplifying expansions and future upgrades. The RS120-R ARGB version features daisy-chain PWM and ARGB connections, supporting direct motherboard control and lighting.
Whichever fan option is selected, theres ample headroom to scale airflow, with mounting points for up to 10x 120mm fans and support for multiple radiators up to 360mm on the side or roof. It shows that systems can look great and still deliver excellent cooling.
Builder-Friendly Features
The spacious interior accommodates large graphics cards up to 410mm (16.1") long, with a pre-installed GPU anti-sag bracket to keep your graphics card securely in place and reduce strain on the PCIe slot. Tool-free front and side panels make accessing components easy.
The modern front panel I/O keeps essential connections within reach, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and a combination audio jack. The case is available in black or white to suit your setup.
Availability and Pricing
The CORSAIR 3500X cases are backed with a 2-year warranty and are now available immediately from partner resellers. Now available on Amazon US and Amazon UK.