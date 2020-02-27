CORSAIR Adds DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB White Edition Memory Kits

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched its best-selling DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 memory in a brilliant new white finish. Available initially in a range of frequencies up to 4,000MHz and kits of up to 128GB (16GB x 8), DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB WHITE delivers a combination of top-tier performance, premium craftsmanship, and stunning RGB lighting from 12 ultra-bright CAPELLIX LEDs, now matching the aesthetics of more systems than ever before.
CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB
The most iconic and refined memory produced by CORSAIR, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB has offerings optimized for both Intel and AMD, built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure high-frequency performance and tight response times. A custom high-performance PCB guarantees signal quality and stability for superior overclocking ability, while the patented DHX cooling system embeds the heat spreader directly into the PCB to efficiently draw heat away from the module.
For the first time, the CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB features a beautiful white finish with gold accents, perfect for reflecting the ultra-bright lighting of its individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs. Endlessly customizable with CORSAIR iCUE software, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGBs lighting can be synchronized with all iCUE-compatible CORSAIR devices throughout your setup for incomparable light shows.
The CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB joins the ever-growing range of CORSAIR products available in white. With a variety of white cases like the 220T RGB, components such as the H100i RGB PLATINUM SE liquid CPU cooler and iCUE QL RGB PWM fans, and peripherals including the K70 RGB MK.2 SE mechanical gaming keyboard and M65 RGB ELITE gaming mouse, its easier than ever to build a head-turning white CORSAIR system. For a truly unforgettable build, complete your system with a Hydro X Series custom cooling loop, now with white finishes on components like the XC7 RGB CPU Water Block and the XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir combo.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB White is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. Learn more about the CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB White Edition memory kits at CORSAIR.com.