CORSAIR Adds Premium Individually Sleeved 600W 12VHPWR PSU Cables

CORSAIR adds Premium Individually Sleeved 12+4pin PCIe Gen 5 12VHPWR 600W cables for the brands Type-4 power supply units. The CORSAIR Premium Individually Sleeved 12VHPWR cables are available in four colourways: black, white, red/black, and white/black. These cables are designed to complement specific colour-themed gaming PC builds powered by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. The cables feature a strategically placed cable comb near the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector that reduces the accidental bending new the connector which is suspected to be one of the causes for the melting and failure of the 12VHPWR connector.
Superior Flexible Sleeved Cables
This high-quality cable reliably delivers power from your CORSAIR PSU to the latest PCIe 5.0 graphics cards, without the need for a 12+4pin adapter. Triple-layer mesh paracord-sleeved cables provide easy cable routing and stylish aesthetics. Available in four different patterns.
Compatibility
Guaranteed for use with all Type 4 CORSAIR PSUs. To see if your PSU is compatible, check out the CORSAIR PSU Cable Compatibility List.
CORSAIR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the CORSAIR Premium Individually Sleeved 12+4pin PCIe Gen 5 12VHPWR 600W cables at CORSAIR.com.