CORSAIR Adds Premium Individually Sleeved 600W 12VHPWR PSU Cables

This high-quality cable reliably delivers power from your CORSAIR PSU to the latest PCIe 5.0 graphics cards, without the need for a 12+4pin adapter. Triple-layer mesh paracord-sleeved cables provide easy cable routing and stylish aesthetics. Available in four different patterns.Guaranteed for use with all Type 4 CORSAIR PSUs. To see if your PSU is compatible, check out the CORSAIR PSU Cable Compatibility List CORSAIR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the CORSAIR Premium Individually Sleeved 12+4pin PCIe Gen 5 12VHPWR 600W cables at CORSAIR.com