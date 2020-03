"Some of the most powerful equipment that the general public has access to is gaming PCs. Let’s all donate some of that power and put our high-performance PCs to work,” said Kevin Wasielewksi, ORIGIN PC CEO and co-founder. “High-performance gaming PCs are capable of performing a lot of operations very quickly, which makes them perfect for running the many operations required to simulate the complex environments inside human cells. ORIGIN PC is supporting [email protected], and we are asking that you do too. Please join our [email protected] team and donate unused PC power to accelerate the research of COVID-19."

You can join the ORIGIN PC [email protected] team here: https://bit.ly/2Uq19Dm Visit [email protected] to learn more about how you can help the research.