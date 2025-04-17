CORSAIR Announce the FRAME 5000D with Support For Reverse-Connector Motherboards

Motherboard Supported:- Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (305mm x 277mm)

Reverse Connector Motherboard Support:- Yes

Case Size:- Mid-Tower

Case Dimensions (HxLxW):- 542 x 556 x 250mm

Material:- Steel, Tempered Glass, 3D-Y Airflow Steel, Plastic

Colour:- Black or White

Case Window:- Tempered Glass

Weight:- 15.48kg



Internal 3.5" Drive Bays:- 2

Internal 2.5" Drive Bays:- 6



Case Front IO:- (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, (4x) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, (1x) Audio in/out

Maximum CPU Cooler Height:- 175mm

Maximum GPU Length:- 450mm

Case Expansion Slots:- 8 Horizontal or 3 Vertical

Case Power Supply:- ATX



Radiator Support

- Top: 420mm, 360mm, 280mm, 240mm

- Front: 360mm, 280mm, 240mm

- Side: 360mm, 280mm, 240mm

- Rear: 140mm, 120mm



Fan Support

- Top: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm

- Front: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm

- Bottom: 4x 120mm

- Side: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm

- Rear: 1x 140mm, 1x 120mm



Front IO Motherboard Connections:- 1x HD Audio, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-3.2 Gen2 Type-E, 1x F_PANEL, 1x 5V ARGB



Included Fans:- RS ARGB Series

Dust Filtration:- Yes

Cable Routing Space:- 42mm

RapidRoute Included:- Yes

Left Side Panel:- Tempered Glass

Right Side Panel:- Steel

Vertical Mount Support:- Supported (Riser Card Sold Separately)

United States: $189.00 excl. Tax

UK: £149.99 inc. V.A.T.

EU: 179.90 inc. Tax