CORSAIR Announce the FRAME 5000D with Support For Reverse-Connector Motherboards

MILPITAS, CA, July 8, 2025 CORSAIR is delighted to announce the eagerly awaited FRAME 5000D, the latest addition to the renowned FRAME Modular Case System. Building on the success of the FRAME 4000D, the FRAME 5000D offers even more space for greater flexibility, customization, and cooling options for PC builders. This new case is packed with popular features, including the InfiniRail Fan Mounting System, RapidRoute 2.0, and a GPU Anti-Sag Arm, along with builder-friendly details that make assembling a dream machine easier than ever.
"The FRAME 5000D has plenty of space for the latest high-end graphics cards, room for impressive custom cooling setups with multiple 360mm radiators, or even a top-mounted 420mm radiator," said George Makris, Director of Marketing, DIY. "It also supports the latest reverse connector motherboards, like ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth."
Fan installation and adjustments are easy, thanks to the inclusion of the CORSAIR InfiniRail Fan Mounting System, which allows for flexible fan placement and includes easily adjustable rails to accommodate popular fan sizes, ensuring optimal cooling performance for high-end components. Whether using 120mm, 140/160mm, or even 200mm fans, the InfiniRail system provides unparalleled flexibility and ease of use.
The FRAME 5000D offers extensive graphics card support with a GPU Anti-Sag Stabilization Arm that supports the graphics card and eases pressure on the PCIe slot to protect the motherboard. The spacious interior of the FRAME 5000D provides ample room for larger graphics cards as well as thick radiators at the front of the chassis. Users can showcase their graphics cards easily by mounting them vertically by simply rotating the PCIe bracket on the rear and using a riser cable (sold separately).
With more space all around, storage enthusiasts will be delighted to see theres support for up to six 2.5" SSDs and two 3.5" HDDs. Alternatively, the included drive trays can be completely removed to make room for custom liquid cooling setups or additional cables. This flexibility allows users to tailor their build to their exact specifications, whether prioritizing storage or cooling.
Available in both black and white, the FRAME 5000D comes with either four RS140 fans for an RGB-free look or four RS140 ARGB fans for those who prefer customizable lighting effects. These are pre-installed as three intake fans at the front, with the fourth 140mm fan installed as an exhaust at the rear. RS140 PWM fans feature daisy-chainable connections for easy setup and magnetic dome bearings for quiet operation.
Just as the FRAME 4000D reignited excitement for DIY PC building, the new FRAME 5000D develops that legacy with a range of improvements and is also over 30% bigger. This added space provides more room to maximize airflow, install larger components, and plan for future upgrades. Whether the goal is bold aesthetics, high-performance cooling, or showcasing cutting-edge hardware, the FRAME 5000D offers a flexible foundation for standout builds. Its modular design encourages creativity and makes it easier to experiment, personalize, and evolve any setup.
Tech. Specs.
Motherboard Supported:- Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (305mm x 277mm)
Reverse Connector Motherboard Support:- Yes
Case Size:- Mid-Tower
Case Dimensions (HxLxW):- 542 x 556 x 250mm
Material:- Steel, Tempered Glass, 3D-Y Airflow Steel, Plastic
Colour:- Black or White
Case Window:- Tempered Glass
Weight:- 15.48kg
Internal 3.5" Drive Bays:- 2
Internal 2.5" Drive Bays:- 6
Case Front IO:- (1x) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, (4x) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, (1x) Audio in/out
Maximum CPU Cooler Height:- 175mm
Maximum GPU Length:- 450mm
Case Expansion Slots:- 8 Horizontal or 3 Vertical
Case Power Supply:- ATX
Radiator Support
- Top: 420mm, 360mm, 280mm, 240mm
- Front: 360mm, 280mm, 240mm
- Side: 360mm, 280mm, 240mm
- Rear: 140mm, 120mm
Fan Support
- Top: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm
- Front: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm
- Bottom: 4x 120mm
- Side: 3x 120mm, 3x 140mm
- Rear: 1x 140mm, 1x 120mm
Front IO Motherboard Connections:- 1x HD Audio, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-3.2 Gen2 Type-E, 1x F_PANEL, 1x 5V ARGB
Included Fans:- RS ARGB Series
Dust Filtration:- Yes
Cable Routing Space:- 42mm
RapidRoute Included:- Yes
Left Side Panel:- Tempered Glass
Right Side Panel:- Steel
Vertical Mount Support:- Supported (Riser Card Sold Separately)
Availability and Pricing
CORSAIR FRAME 5000D Series cases are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors with the following price guidance:
United States: $189.00 excl. Tax
UK: £149.99 inc. V.A.T.
EU: 179.90 inc. Tax
CORSAIR FRAME 5000D Series cases are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. More information on this and other awarding PC enclosures visit CORSAIR.com