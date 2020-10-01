CORSAIR Announces Acquisition of EpocCam
PRESS RELEASE
FREMONT, CA, October 29th, 2020 CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, is pleased to announce it has acquired smartphone app EpocCam.
EpocCam is one of the leading video apps in the Apple App Store with over 5 million downloads, allowing users to easily turn their iOS device, such as an iPhone or iPad, into a wireless high definition webcam for Windows and macOS. EpocCam works seamlessly with major video applications such as Zoom, Skype, OBS Studio, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to chat, stream, or record in HD resolution.
EpocCam will join CORSAIR under its Elgato subsidiary to further expand its content creator product portfolio, with EpocCam creator and lead developer Sami Grohn joining Elgato as Principal Software Engineer.
As a first step forward together, Elgato today relaunched EpocCam for iOS. Featuring a new digital presence and user experience, EpocCam has been integrated into the wider Elgato ecosystem of content creation tools, allowing users to stream, record, collaborate, and look just as polished online as they do in person. Further exciting updates to EpocCam are already in development.
For more information on EpocCam, please visit: https://elgato.com/epoccam
EpocCam can be downloaded from the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/epoccam-webcam-for-mac-and-pc/id449133483
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Lexar Announces New Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series · CORSAIR Announces Acquisition of EpocCam