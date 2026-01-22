CORSAIR Announces Airflow-focused 3200D Chassis

CORSAIR is proud to unveil the all-new 3200D mid-tower chassis for PC builders who demand excellent performance. The 3200D replaces the 3000D in the CORSAIR mid-tower lineup and is built for powerful systems with top-tier cooling. It is available in three colorways: Black, White, and an all-new semi-transparent Smoke front panel. Designed to prioritize cooling, the 3200D supports a 360mm radiator in the front or roof and features an all-new angled fan mount on the bottom of the case to direct cool air towards the GPU.
Check out our review of the CORSAIR 3200D White
Smart Design, Serious Cooling
The CORSAIR 3200D is carefully engineered to maximise its footprint while providing ample space for high-end hardware. It supports GPUs up to 375mm in length, ensuring compatibility with large graphics cards such as the NVIDIA RTX 5090. The interior accommodates up to nine 120mm fans or four 140mm fans, alongside support for a 360mm AIO liquid cooler at the front or roof. It also offers full compatibility with reverse connector motherboards for cleaner, cable-free showcase builds.
Superior Airflow
The CORSAIR 3200D features a newly designed front panel that balances a clean aesthetic with strong airflow performance. Its ventilated structure allows the pre-installed RS120 fans to efficiently draw in cool air, promoting consistent airflow throughout the chassis while maintaining low noise levels.
Built for Builders
Designed with practicality in mind, the CORSAIR 3200D includes a side-mounted cable shroud to help maintain a tidy interior. A built-in GPU anti-sag stabilisation arm prevents strain on the graphics card and PCI Express slot, while storage support includes three SSDs and one 3.5-inch HDD for flexible expansion.
The front I/O panel features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port delivering up to 20Gb/s transfer speeds, alongside a USB 2.0 Type-A port for broader compatibility. A tempered glass side panel adds a premium finish and provides clear visibility of internal components, while remaining easy to remove for building and upgrades.
Options to Personalise Your Build
The CORSAIR 3200D is available in two variants, both equipped with pre-installed fans for effective cooling out of the box. The 3200D RS offers a clean, non-RGB configuration with three RS120 intake fans, while the 3200D RS ARGB includes three RS120 ARGB intake fans for customisable lighting.
The included CORSAIR RS120 fans use a Magnetic Dome bearing for quiet operation and feature AirGuide technology for focused airflow. They support daisy-chaining and simple motherboard connectivity for straightforward control via system software. The fans are also compatible with the CORSAIR COMMANDER DUO controller, enabling synchronised fan speeds and lighting through CORSAIR iCUE software.
Overall, the CORSAIR 3200D is a spacious, high-airflow mid-tower chassis with a flexible design and practical features. It offers strong value for both first-time builders and those upgrading existing systems for improved cooling and performance.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR 3200D cases are available now through the CORSAIR webstore and authorised retailers worldwide. They are backed by a two-year warranty and CORSAIRs global support network. Now available on the CORSAIR Amazon and Amazon UK stores.