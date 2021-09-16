CORSAIR Announces Full Range of Components For Intel Alder Lake

CORSAIR today announced a range of exciting products to help usher in the new 12th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel 600 Series motherboards. This include all-new CORSAIR DDR5 memory, updated liquid CPU coolers to support the LGA 1700 socket, top-of-the-line PSUs, SSDs, and more.
CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 Memory
The 12th generation of Intel Core processors supports the next evolution of DDR5 memory, with performance ceilings far exceeding the previous DDR4 thanks to higher frequencies and greater capacities than ever. Today, CORSAIR adds new high-performance DDR5 kits to its DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 lineups, built with the same attention to design and overclocking headroom for which they are world-renowned. CORSAIR memory is optimized for compatibility with the latest Intel DDR5 motherboards so that your DDR5 memory works wonders for your PC upgrade.
New and Updated CORSAIR Cooling Solutions
Tame the heat of Intel K and KF processors with CORSAIR ELITE LCD Series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers. Every ELITE LCD Series cooler is compatible with the new LGA 1700 bracket right out of the box, lit up by an ultra-bright 2.1 IPS screen that can do anything from displaying your PCs real-time vitals to any image or animated GIF of your choice, for endless customization. For users with an existing CORSAIR liquid CPU cooler who want to upgrade its compatibility for 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, an LGA 1700 Retrofit Kit with standoffs for the new bracket is available from the CORSAIR webstore.
For die-hard DIY enthusiasts, Hydro X Series XC5 and XC7 RGB PRO water blocks connect your CPU to a custom cooling loop for state-of-the-art liquid cooling performance. These water blocks are equipped with more than 110 high-efficiency micro-cooling fins and an innovative quad-split flow design for extraordinary cooling, compatible with the entire range of modern CPUs including 12th Gen Intel Core.
CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT Gen4 NVMe SSD
Youve got the CPU now use it to unlock extreme PCIe Gen4 performance. With CORSAIR Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs such as the MP600 PRO XT, you can say goodbye to loading screens and hello to blazing-fast sequential read and write speeds. This M.2 2280 form-factor SSD installs easily onto the newest Intel motherboards, including the Z690 chipset, for an immediate storage boost. A stylish aluminum heatspreader effectively disperses heat for sustained high performance, while making an aesthetic statement in your new setup.
High-Wattage CORSAIR PSUs
CORSAIR also offers a wide range of enthusiast PSUs in higher wattages to power the latest Intel-based PCs. CORSAIR power supplies match great performance with great efficiency, energizing 600 Series chipset motherboards and additional Intel 12th Gen CPU cores. From the top-of-the-line 80 PLUS Titanium AX1600i, to the RGB-integrated CX-F Series, CORSAIR PSUs are ready to supply your new Intel 600 Series system with stable, reliable power. Plan your next power move by equipping your cutting-edge 12th Gen Intel upgrade with compatible CORSAIR components.
