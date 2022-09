CORSAIR Announces iCUE and Philips Hue Partnership

Control Philips Hue with CORSAIR iCUE

“Philips Hue is an innovative industry leader in creating whole room smart lighting experiences and we’re delighted to bring the CORSAIR iCUE and Philips Hue together” said Kevin Wasielewski, Senior Director of Alliance Partnership at CORSAIR. “Thanks to the simplicity and ease of iCUE, changing your entire PC room’s lighting has never been easier. With nearly the entire lineup of Philips Hue smart lighting now at your command right from your desktop, you can use iCUE software with Philips Hue to create the ultimate RGB lighting environment.”

Controlling Philips Hue lights right from the desktop via iCUE is incredibly simple and intuitive. CORSAIR iCUE recognizes the Philips Hue Bridge automatically – just switch the Philips Hue integration to “ON” in iCUE settings, and a new Philips Hue tile will appear on the CORSAIR iCUE homepage. From there, users can program and customize Philips Hue light bulbs, lightstrips, and other Philips Hue RGB lights, just as they could a CORSAIR iCUE product, expanding an iCUE setup beyond the PC for even more immersive colorful environments.As with all CORSAIR iCUE-compatible RGB devices, Philips Hue lights can be set to lighting scenes like Rainbow Wave and Color Pulse, or configured to dynamically react to keystrokes or system temperatures, perfectly synchronized with the rest of your RGB setup. Philips Hue lights can react to your CPU temperature, alert you to notifications, or react to in-game cues from a host of supported games. With iCUE and Philips Hue, you can create completely customized lighting conditions and add visual appeal to streams, video, and gameplay, all from a single interface. Switch between profiles in an instant and control your entire Philips Hue lighting setup from an iCUE macro key or shortcut, or with an Elgato Stream Deck utilizing the CORSAIR iCUE plug-in.Support for Philips Hue Play gradient light tubes and Philips Hue gradient Signe lights will be available soon.For more information about Philips Hue, please visit: www.philips-hue.com To download the latest version of iCUE, please visit: www.corsair.com/icue