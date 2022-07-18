CORSAIR Announces iCUE and Philips Hue Partnership

CORSAIR today announced an exciting partnership with Signify to integrate Philips Hue smart lighting into the powerful CORSAIR iCUE software ecosystem. Extending CORSAIR iCUEs sophisticated RGB customization and synchronization to the dazzling illumination of Philips Hue light bulbs and lightstrips, users can now control the entire rooms lighting with dynamic lighting effects and gradients. Unite your setup, as well as your entire rooms lighting, like never before.
Control Philips Hue with CORSAIR iCUEControlling Philips Hue lights right from the desktop via iCUE is incredibly simple and intuitive. CORSAIR iCUE recognizes the Philips Hue Bridge automatically just switch the Philips Hue integration to ON in iCUE settings, and a new Philips Hue tile will appear on the CORSAIR iCUE homepage. From there, users can program and customize Philips Hue light bulbs, lightstrips, and other Philips Hue RGB lights, just as they could a CORSAIR iCUE product, expanding an iCUE setup beyond the PC for even more immersive colorful environments.
As with all CORSAIR iCUE-compatible RGB devices, Philips Hue lights can be set to lighting scenes like Rainbow Wave and Color Pulse, or configured to dynamically react to keystrokes or system temperatures, perfectly synchronized with the rest of your RGB setup. Philips Hue lights can react to your CPU temperature, alert you to notifications, or react to in-game cues from a host of supported games. With iCUE and Philips Hue, you can create completely customized lighting conditions and add visual appeal to streams, video, and gameplay, all from a single interface. Switch between profiles in an instant and control your entire Philips Hue lighting setup from an iCUE macro key or shortcut, or with an Elgato Stream Deck utilizing the CORSAIR iCUE plug-in.
Philips Hue is an innovative industry leader in creating whole room smart lighting experiences and were delighted to bring the CORSAIR iCUE and Philips Hue together said Kevin Wasielewski, Senior Director of Alliance Partnership at CORSAIR. Thanks to the simplicity and ease of iCUE, changing your entire PC rooms lighting has never been easier. With nearly the entire lineup of Philips Hue smart lighting now at your command right from your desktop, you can use iCUE software with Philips Hue to create the ultimate RGB lighting environment.
Support for Philips Hue Play gradient light tubes and Philips Hue gradient Signe lights will be available soon.
For more information about Philips Hue, please visit: www.philips-hue.com
To download the latest version of iCUE, please visit: www.corsair.com/icue