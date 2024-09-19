CORSAIR Announces iCUE LINK TITAN RX LCD Family of Liquid CPU Coolers

CORSAIR today announced an expansion to its popular family of next-generation all-in-one (AIO) CPU coolers, the iCUE LINK TITAN RX LCD. Maintaining the outstanding CPU cooling performance of the TITAN RX RGB products, the TITAN RX LCD features a custom 2.1" IPS LCD screen with 480x480 resolution, ultra-bright 600cd/m² backlight, 30 frames per second, and support for over 16.7 million colours. The screen can be quickly configured and allows users to choose from a predefined set of data displays and backgrounds within the iCUE software.
Performance Where It Counts
Driving the TITAN RX LCDs phenomenal performance is the new FlowDrive cooling engine, powered by a three-phase motor that offers improved power efficiency, quieter operation, and a higher flow rate than its predecessors. This, combined with a precision-engineered cold plate surface profile that ensures optimal contact with your CPUs integrated heat spreader, results in consistently lower temperatures even under extreme conditions.
Pre-Mounted iCUE LINK RX RGB Fans
CORSAIR RX RGB fans are specifically engineered for high airflow and static pressure, excelling as radiator cooling fans. CORSAIR AirGuide technology and Magnetic Dome bearings deliver outstanding cooling performance and low noise. With speeds ranging from our Zero RPM mode for silent operation up to 2,100 RPM with PWM control, the RX RGB fans can adapt quickly to the changing needs of your CPU, whether youre just browsing email one minute or deep in a fast-paced, CPU-intensive game the next. Fan profiles can be customized and adjusted within the iCUE software, allowing you to find your personal balance between performance and noise.
CORSAIR iCUE Software Now with GIPHY Support
We are pleased to announce in-app integration with GIPHY, the premiere source for thousands of animations, video clips, and other curated content that can be applied to the TITAN RX LCD screen quickly and easily in iCUE with only a few clicks. In-app searching means you can easily find, download, and save the GIF or animation of your choice or mood as whimsy strikes.
CORSAIR iCUE LINK Enabled
Connecting the TITAN RX LCD and its fans to your system is easier than ever, as CORSAIR iCUE LINK allows you to connect all your components in sequence using universal connectors, all plugged into a single port on the included iCUE LINK System Hub. Build faster, reduce cable clutter, and create a more intelligent, cohesive system setup. No more tangled mess of cables and wires to hide, simply plug each fan into the next, run a single iCUE LINK cable from the last device in the chain to the system hub, and spend more time using your PC and less time on cable routing.
Compatibility Covered on the Light Side and the Dark Side
Available in black or white, the TITAN RX LCD coolers come in both 240mm and 360mm sizes and support a wide range of Intel® and AMD® socket types, including Intel LGA 1851 and 1700, as well as AMD AM5 and AM4.
Thermal Interface Mastery
For optimal cooling performance, each TITAN RX LCD cooler also features pre-applied CORSAIR XTM70 thermal interface material (TIM). XTM70 is our highest-performance TIM, ensuring efficient thermal transfer between your CPU and the copper cold plate.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR iCUE TITAN RX LCD Series Coolers are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The TITAN RX LCD Series coolers are backed by a six-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.