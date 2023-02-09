CORSAIR Announces XENEON 27QHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor

CORSAIR today announced an exciting new addition to its lineup of high-performance gaming monitors, the XENEON 27QHD240 OLED gaming monitor. Combining the latest in LG OLED display technology with trademark CORSAIR style and performance, the XENEON 27 OLED offers superb black levels, self-lit OLED pixels, and a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, all in a 2560x1440 27-inch package ready to display everything your PC has to offer at its best.
Continuing the close partnership between CORSAIR and LG Display, the XENEON 27 OLED boasts a cutting edge 3rd generation OLED panel with META Technology featuring Micro Lens Array (MLA). This innovative new technology places a focal lens to enhance brightness in front of every pixel, boosting brightness far beyond previous generation OLED panels and delivering breathtaking color vibrancy. HDR10, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits and 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut ensure that the brightest highlights, darkest details, and most nuanced colors are presented beautifully, whatever youre playing, watching, or creating.
The CORSAIR XENEON 27 OLED boasts rapid response times that leave previous-generation gaming monitors behind. Up to 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and 0.01ms Pixel on/off time all-but eliminate motion blur, for class-leading gaming performance compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.
The CORSAIR XENEON 27 OLED also offers a wide range of customization options. With 60° of swivel, 22° of tilt, 100mm (3.94in) of height adjustment, the ability to rotate 90° on its stand in either direction, or to be mounted on a monitor arm via its standard VESA mount, it's easy to integrate the XENEON 27 OLED into an existing setup, or make it the showpiece of a new one.
Whether your setup is PC first, or console-inclusive, the CORSAIR XENEON 27 OLED has all the connections you need. A pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input allows it to be connected to 4 different devices at once (and two displayed simultaneously with picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture), while a USB 3.1 Type-C port and four USB 3.1 ports make it easy to connect the XENEON 27 OLED to full-equipped computers.
The front accessible controls also include an innovative proximity sensor to guide you to the correct button for Power ON/OFF, Input Select as well as the On Screen Display (OSD) joystick controller.
As with its stable-mate, the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45 OLED, the XENEON 27 OLED features an array of burn-in protection techniques to maintain a clean image, even following extended overlay, UI or operating system use, backed by a comprehensive three-year Zero Dead Pixel and Zero Burn In warranty. Bringing the transformative leap forward in performance and image quality of OLED to a 27in display, XENEON 27 OLED shows everything your PC can do at its best.
Availability
The new CORSAIR XENEON 27 OLED gaming monitor is on display throughout PAX East 2023 at the CORSAIR booth, Booth #18031.