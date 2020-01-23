CORSAIR Cater to Creative Professionals with the ONE PRO i200

CPU:- Intel® Core i9-10940X (14C/28T, Up to 4.6GHz)



Chipset:- X299



Memory:- 64GB (4x16GB) VENGEANCE SODIMM DDR4-2666



Graphics Card:- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6



Storage:- 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



Power:- CORSAIR SF750 750W 80 PLUS Platinum



Networking:- Wi-Fi 6 2x2, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet



Front I/O:- 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Combination Headphone/Mic Jack



Rear I/O:- 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C), 7.1 Audio, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 3x DisplayPort



OS:- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit



Software:- CORSAIR iCUE, PC Doctor



Size:- 200mm x 176mm x 380mm / 7.87" x 6.93" x 14.96"



Warranty:- Two years



MSRP:- $4,499

, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the, the latest configuration of its most powerful workstation-class PC. The CORSAIR ONE PRO offers an unparalleled combination of cutting-edge performance and compact size, packing the immense rendering, encoding, and creative power of a full-size workstation-class desktop PC into a gorgeous and quiet small-form-factor that takes up less desk space than a laptop. This is made possible by the latest Intel® 10th Gen Core X high-end desktop processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics from NVIDIA®, in conjunction with a full range of high-quality CORSAIR components, all cooled by a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.The new CORSAIR ONE PRO i200 is powered by a 14-core, 28-thread Intel® Core i9-10940X CPU and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, enabling incredible rendering, encoding, and visualization speeds. 64GB of quad-channel CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR4 memory handles even the most demanding multitasking and content creation tasks, while a 2TB high-speed M.2 NVMe SSD provides high-capacity storage and ultra-fast load times. The CORSAIR ONE PROs unique convection-assisted liquid cooling system channels hot air upwards and expels it through the roof of the chassis, enabling its powerful components to operate at consistently high performance despite a volume of just 12 liters  less than ¼ that of a typical workstation PC.A CORSAIR SF750 PLATINUM small-form-factor PSU delivers high-efficiency power to the CORSAIR ONE PRO i200. The system offers multi-monitor productivity, perfect for VR development, with support for up to four 4K HDR displays including a VR-ready HDMI port on the easy-access front I/O panel. The CORSAIR ONE PROs built-in RGB light pipes are preconfigured to offer visual confirmation of system temperatures at a glance, and are fully programmable via CORSAIR iCUE softwares vast customization options.For the creative professional searching for the power of a full workstation-class desktop PC in an amazingly small form-factor, the CORSAIR ONE PRO i200 is the ideal choice to create something amazing.The CORSAIR ONE PRO i200 is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore, backed by a two-year warranty alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.