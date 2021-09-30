CORSAIR COLLECTIONS K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Series Launched

CORSAIR today announced a colorful new lineup of its CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% mechanical gaming keyboards: the Flavor Rush Series. These limited-edition keyboards, available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in the United States, are decked-out in four unique color schemes and kick off the new CORSAIR COLLECTIONS product line limited-release gaming gear with unique color combinations and designs for personalizing your setup or building the ultimate PC gaming collection.
Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards adorns your desktop with bright, charming colors atop a brilliant white frame for truly eye-catching aesthetics. Choose from the refreshingly green Hint of Mint, Bubblegum Pops burst of pink, the blue splash of Berry Wave, or a sweet slice of forever summer in Watermelon Blast.
Each Flavor Rush keyboard also includes a new CORSAIR Artisan sails logo keycap the first of its kind launching today as a standalone product as well. This premium clear resin keycap lets maximum RGB backlighting shine through, giving your keyboard a brilliant accent point of light and color while showing off your CORSAIR flair. With all these color and customization options, Flavor Rush keyboards make unforgettable additions to your CORSAIR setup.
If Flavor Rush whets your appetite for more custom gear, rest assured that this is only the beginning for CORSAIR COLLECTIONS. Centering around a fresh new theme with each release, CORSAIR COLLECTIONS gear will be available only for a limited time, making them the ideal collectors items for those with an eye for style. Be on the lookout for more launches in the coming months, which will feature additional peripherals such as headsets, mice, and more.
Availability
The CORSAIR Flavor Rush K65 RGB MINI keyboards are available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in North America. Learn more about the CORSAIR COLLECTIONS at CORSAIR.com.