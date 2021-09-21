CORSAIR DDR5 Memory Enters the Next Generation of Performance and Speed

CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-5200MHz 32GB (2 x 16GB) C38 - £294.99 inc. V.A.T.

, a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today kicked off the DDR5 era with the launch ofandLeveraging more than 25 years of experience crafting premium, high-performance memory, these new modules open the way to far higher frequencies, greater capacities, and faster performance. Launching initially at speeds of up to 5,200MHz and capacities of up to 32GB per module, DDR5 pushes the performance limit further than ever before alongside next-generation platforms, starting with 12th Generation Intel® Core Processors and Z690 motherboards.With your choice between the iconic styling and stunning lighting of DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 or the compact, minimalist profile of VENGEANCE DDR5 in kits of 32GB - 64GB, CORSAIR has the options to equip your new cutting-edge PC with the unprecedented performance of DDR5.As the performance and capabilities of modern CPUs continue to increase, your system needs upgraded memory to keep up and make the most of its potential. DDR5 ensures that todays high-end CPUs receive data as quickly as possible, and take system performance to the next level. While previous generations of DRAM were limited to less precise motherboard-based control for voltage regulation, DDR5 modules are the first equipped with onboard voltage regulation now conveniently controlled through CORSAIR iCUE software*, resulting in more finely tuned and stable overclocking. iCUE also enables you to customize and save your own Intel® XMP 3.0 profiles with ease, to tailor performance by app or task.**World-renowned DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 is lined with 12 ultra-bright individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs per module, alongside forged aluminum construction, precision die-casting, and anodization to complete its elegant and elevated look. With its patented CORSAIR DHX cooling design, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 delivers exceptional performance even when pushing it to its limits.VENGEANCE DDR5 offers the same massive benefits of DDR5 with an understated aesthetic, in a compact, low-clearance form-factor that ensures compatibility with nearly any build. A solid aluminum heatspreader on each module efficiently conducts heat away from your memory to keep it performing at its best.Both DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 are built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistent high-frequency performance with aggressive timing options, along with high-performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. As with all CORSAIR memory, they are backed by a limited lifetime warranty for complete peace of mind.The next generation of high-performance memory is here, and CORSAIR is leading the way in equipping your next amazing build with the best it has to offer.*iCUE Module Voltage Control coming later in 2021.**XMP 3.0 Customization coming later in 2021 to select motherboards.CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 Memory is available immediately from the CORSAIR network of authorized retailers and distributors in select regions. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 Memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.UK MSRP is as follows: