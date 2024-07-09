CORSAIR Debuts Versatile M55 and M55 WIRELESS Mice For Multi-Genre Gaming

CORSAIR today launched the new M55 series of gaming mice: M55 and M55 WIRELESS. The versatile CORSAIR M55 line suits a wide variety of users, from up-and-coming competitive MVPs to casual gamers who appreciate a wide range of genres. No matter the game, M55 and M55 WIRELESS take every challenge hands-on.
The CORSAIR M55 series sports a symmetrical shape that suits any playstyle, alongside a compact size that slots into all hand grips, from claw, fingertip, palm, to anything in between. Textured side grips give users a firm grasp for impressive mouse flicks and pivots.
At 55 grams, the lightweight CORSAIR M55 soars across any mousepad, enabling agile mouse movements like quick-scope shots or rapid 360s. The CORSAIR M55 WIRELESS weighs 85 grams with its battery, forgoing wires for an even greater range of motion. Both mice glide on 100% PTFE low-friction skates to smooth mouse strokes on virtually any surface.
With their slim and lightweight stature, M55 mice travel effortlessly for seamless on-the-go setups. M55 WIRELESS boasts up to 185 hours on a single AA battery, with a long-lasting, low-latency connectivity via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS v1.5 that excels in extended gaming sessions and travel.
The CORSAIR M55 and CORSAIR M55 WIRELESS harness precise optical sensors to reach up to 16,000 DPI and 24,000 DPI, respectively, while a dedicated DPI button facilitates convenient adjustments. The M55 line offers six programmable buttons in iCUE software, balancing customization with out-of-the-box usability.
All wrapped up in a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that matches any setup, M55 and M55 WIRELESS are multi-purpose masters who perform far beyond their modest price.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR M55 and CORSAIR M55 WIRELESS are backed by a two-year warranty, now available at the CORSAIR webstore and partner resellers worldwide.