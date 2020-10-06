CORSAIR Deepen Esports & Streaming Investment with Gamer Sensei Acquisition, Pipeline Partnership

Were excited to add another market-leading brand to our gaming portfolio. CORSAIR is committed to equipping gamers with the best gaming gear and helping them get to play at their best too, said Andy Paul, Founder, and CEO of CORSAIR. With the addition of Gamer Sensei to the CORSAIR family, and our recent partnership with Pipeline, were providing our customers with the coaching and training they need to succeed, whether theyre gaming, streaming, or both.



We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to GamerSensei with regards to innovation, performance and experience. CORSAIR has the operational scale that will allow us to introduce the Gamer Sensei learning platform to an even larger audience, attract both new coaches and students, and help more gamers than ever to take their game to the next level. said Joshua Hilton, President of Gamer Sensei.

"Growing a channel is challenging and we know that many creators are searching for advice and support. Pipeline doesnt just provide all the knowledge new streamers need in one place. They also offer personal training and critique, which is hard to find unless youre well connected. We think bundling industry leading gear with exceptional coaching is a great way to give ambitious creators a leg up, and were excited to see them succeed."

- Julian Fest, VP and GM of Elgato