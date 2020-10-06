CORSAIR Deepen Esports & Streaming Investment with Gamer Sensei Acquisition, Pipeline Partnership

CORSAIR have almost since its inception had a hand-in-glove relationship with both the esports industry a videogame streaming as a whole, having partnered with and sponsored individual players, streamers and tournaments. It only deepened through the acquisition of Elgato, one of the major manufacturers of consumer-grade streaming broadcast hardware. Today they're advancing that investment through a new acquisition and a further partnership with a streamer mentorship program.
As part of their esports focussed activities CORSAIR have acquired Gamer Sensei. Founded in 2016, Gamer Sensei connects gamers of all skill levels with experienced coaches who can teach them the ins and outs of their chosen game. The intent is not to be a showcase for the coach's abilities, but rather a top quality platform for teaching the skills needed to succeed.
As part of their platform Gamer Sensei offer 1-on-1 coaching sessions in over 20 of the worlds most popular games, including League of Legends, DOTA 2 and Fortnite. Over 100,000 gamers have progressed through the program, while aspiring coaches have been put through their paces to polish up their teaching skills.
Were excited to add another market-leading brand to our gaming portfolio. CORSAIR is committed to equipping gamers with the best gaming gear and helping them get to play at their best too, said Andy Paul, Founder, and CEO of CORSAIR. With the addition of Gamer Sensei to the CORSAIR family, and our recent partnership with Pipeline, were providing our customers with the coaching and training they need to succeed, whether theyre gaming, streaming, or both.
We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to GamerSensei with regards to innovation, performance and experience. CORSAIR has the operational scale that will allow us to introduce the Gamer Sensei learning platform to an even larger audience, attract both new coaches and students, and help more gamers than ever to take their game to the next level. said Joshua Hilton, President of Gamer Sensei.
Gamer Sensei will become a subsidiary of CORSAIR alongside Elgato, ORIGIN PC and SCUF Gaming.
Meanwhile, approaching the industry from a different direction, Elgato and CORSAIR are engaging in a multi-year partnership with Pipeline to help kickstart the careers of streamers in the US.
Pipeline offers a training program tailored for turning a passion for content creation into a career. From the fundamentals necessary to get started on the right footing to the advanced skills required to run a Twitch or YouTube channel as a business, Pipelines curriculum comprises video tutorials, podcasts, weekly master class presentations, as well as live mentorship sessions led by streaming experts.
In addition, Pipeline offers tools to promote collaboration, plus discounts on professional services such as video editing and graphic/overlay design. They aim to provide everything needed to learn and grow streaming from a hobby to a full-blown career.
Under the terms of the partnership, Elgato and Pipeline are offering a Streamer Starter Kit that includes a twelve-month Pipeline Membership and three Elgato products: the Wave:1 microphone, Stream Deck Mini broadcast controller, and the newly launched Ring Light.
"Growing a channel is challenging and we know that many creators are searching for advice and support. Pipeline doesnt just provide all the knowledge new streamers need in one place. They also offer personal training and critique, which is hard to find unless youre well connected. We think bundling industry leading gear with exceptional coaching is a great way to give ambitious creators a leg up, and were excited to see them succeed."
- Julian Fest, VP and GM of Elgato
The partnership will also see the launch of the Pipeline x CORSAIR Streamer Scholarship Program, a first-of-its-kind support system which will help amateur content creators go full-time, with financial support as well as new studio gear from CORSAIR and Elgato. Applications to the Program will be open to all Pipeline members in December 2020, and its first cohort will be inducted in January.
The Streamer Starter Kit, Pipeline membership and hence sponsorship program are only available in the US.
Availability and Pricing
The Streamer Starter Kit (Elgato Wave:1, Stream Deck Mini, Ring Light, and 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership) is immediately available at elgato.com/pipeline for $549.99. A standalone 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership deal is also available for $299.99.