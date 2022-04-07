CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 Memory Now Achieves 6600MT/s Speeds

CORSAIR today announced new kits of its acclaimed DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 high-performance memory, now boasting speeds up to a screaming-fast 6600MT/s. At time of writing, these are the fastest DDR5 kits available to buy in the world, achieving remarkably tight timings of 32-39-39-76. Available in kits of 2x16GB, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB continues to break frequency barriers with unprecedented speeds, and stay on the cutting-edge of performance.
Pushing The Limits!The frequency ceiling for DDR5 performance has risen again on CORSAIRs flagship DRAM, joining high-frequency DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB offerings of DDR5-6000, DDR5-6200, and DDR5-6400. With 6600MHz, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory now clocks phenomenal speeds on systems leveraging 12th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Z690 motherboard chipsets, such as the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F and ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO. With a speedy 32 CAS timing and tight 32-39-39-76 overall timings on these new modules, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB pushes the envelope of enthusiast DRAM performance.
Vibrant RGB Lighting Powered by CAPELLIX LEDsDOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 shines with 12 brilliant individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs per module, for brighter RGB illumination while consuming less power than conventional RGB LEDs. The CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 supports synchronization and customization via the CORSAIR iCUE software. A patented DHX cooling design ensures your modules can achieve top speeds without overheating, even at 6,600MHz frequencies. As with all CORSAIR memory, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,600Hz modules are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
As DDR5 speed barriers continue to be shattered, look to CORSAIR and DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB as the frontrunners in DDR5 memory.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6600MHz memory kit is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in strictly limited quantities. Available in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) kits.