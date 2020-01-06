CORSAIR iCUE Software Support for ASUS Aura Sync RGB Motherboards Announced
PRESS RELEASE
FREMONT, CA, February 25th, 2020 CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced that the extensive RGB lighting customization in CORSAIR iCUE software now extends to ASUS Aura Sync compatible motherboards. With both iCUE and the latest version of ASUS Aura Sync Utility installed, users can now fully control the RGB lighting on their ASUS motherboard through iCUE, as well as synchronize lighting with every iCUE-compatible CORSAIR device throughout their setup, from high-performance DRAM and CPU coolers to keyboards and mice.
CORSAIR iCUE software already offers the most robust system-wide RGB lighting control available, enabling users to customize all their CORSAIR product lighting in just a few clicks, or create complex multi-layer lighting effects and synchronize them across CORSAIR components and peripherals. With the addition of ASUS Aura Sync motherboard compatibility, iCUE can now control the lighting for nearly every component in a PC, all consolidated into a single interface, for incomparable system-wide light shows.
In addition to RGB lighting control, iCUE offers a host of other features that enable PC enthusiasts and gamers to orchestrate every last detail of their system. Monitor system details such as temperatures, fan speeds, and voltages in real-time. Create automated fan curves that adjust fan speeds based on system thermals. iCUE also expands the capabilities of CORSAIR peripherals with custom macros and button remaps, fine-tuning of mouse sensitivity, in-depth customization of audio settings, and much more.
With the ability to control lighting ASUS Aura Sync motherboards, CORSAIR iCUE software puts your setup at your command, now more than ever before. The latest iCUE version can be downloaded at https://www.corsair.com/downloads
For detailed instructions on how to control ASUS Aura Sync compatible motherboards with iCUE, please visit: http://www.corsair.com/icue-motherboard-integrations
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Trio of CORSAIR Cooling Components Now Available in White · CORSAIR iCUE Software Support for ASUS Aura Sync RGB Motherboards Announced