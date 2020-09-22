CORSAIR Incorporate Taction's Haptic Tech. Into Their Latest Gaming Headset

, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched the, the latest addition to the award-winning HS Series of [urel=https://www.corsair.com/gaming-headsets]PC headsets[/url]. The HS60 HAPTIC delivers deeper, more powerful sound than can be achieved through just speakers alone thanks to haptic bass developed by Taction Technology®. Combined with the celebrated materials, audio quality, and comfort synonymous with the HS Series, the HS60 HAPTIC makes a striking addition to any gaming setup that must be heard  and felt  to be believed.At the core of the HS60 HAPTICs distinctive listening experience lies innovative bass from Taction Technology® that enhances low-end frequencies using tactile feedback, enabling users to perceive sounds while gaming that other headsets miss. Hearing the deep, low rumble of explosions or the reverberating hum of nearby machinery is a richer, more engaging experience with the HS60 HAPTIC. Combined with a pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers delivering superb sound quality and a fully detachable, noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone for outstanding vocal clarity, the HS60 HAPTIC puts you in the middle of the action like never before.The HS60 HAPTICs adjustable ear cups are fitted with plush memory foam to keep you comfortable even as you feel the battle raging around you. Its durable construction is reinforced with aluminum for years of use, and this ruggedness is complemented by the headsets distinctive camo pattern. Convenient on-ear controls allow you to adjust both game audio and the haptic feedback effect on-the-fly, without interrupting your gameplay. Connecting to your PC via USB, the HS60 HAPTIC can be controlled with CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling custom audio equalizer settings and more.Shaking up the CORSAIR headset lineup with its unique haptic bass, combined with all of the features that gamers expect of the award-winning HS Series, the HS60 HAPTIC delivers amazing sound that you can feel.The CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC Gaming Headset is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.The HS60 HAPTIC is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. They are priced at 129.99 / £119.99​ inc. V.A.T. in the EU/UK respectively.