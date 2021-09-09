CORSAIR Intel LGA 1700 Retrofit Kit Released

Were excited to offer these easy-to-use kits to help CORSAIR customers get ready for the new LGA 1700 socket, said Aaron Neal, Director of DIY Product Marketing. Given the sheer power and performance of Intel Alder Lake processors, CPU coolers are poised to play a critical role in PC builders new systems, and this kit makes that positioning possible.

In addition to offering the LGA 1700 bracket separately, CORSAIR CPU coolers with LGA 1700 support out-of-the-box are currently in production and will be available later this year. All future new CORSAIR CPU cooler launches will also support LGA 1700 out-of-the-box. For those who may no longer have all the necessary mounting hardware from their original purchase, a complete mounting kit for all CPU brackets, including LGA 1700, is also available.The CORSAIR Intel LGA 1700 Retrofit Kit and CORSAIR Complete CPU Bracket Kit are compatible with the following all-in-one liquid coolers below.CORSAIR iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060055-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler  White (CW-9060051-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060048-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H115i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060047-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler  White (CW-9060050-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060046-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H150i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060045-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H115i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060044-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060043-WW)CORSAIR iCUE H60i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060049-WW)CORSAIR Hydro Series H115i RGB PLATINUM 280mm Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060038-WW)CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060039-WW)CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM SE 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060041-WW)CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM SE 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060042-WW)CORSAIR Hydro Series H100x High Performance Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060040-WW)CORSAIR Hydro Series H60 (2018) 120mm Liquid CPU Cooler (CW-9060036-WW)The CORSAIR Intel LGA 1700 Retrofit Kit and CORSAIR Complete CPU Bracket Kit are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore only in the United States and Europe.