CORSAIR Introduces Hydro X Series Starter Kits

Press Release
CORSAIR introduces the all-new Hydro X Series Starter Kits, a complete set of water-cooling components to create your own custom liquid cooling loop for an Intel or AMD mainstream processor. The Hydro X Series Starter Kits makes custom cooling accessible and easier for beginners as it comes with everything you need to build a stunning hardline loop for your PC.
The CORSAIR Hydro X Series Starter Kits comes complete with an RGB CPU water block, a single 360mm radiator, three CORSAIR RGB fans, PMMA clear hardline tubing, a hardline/bending kit, fittings and adapters, and coolant. The Starter Kit is available in two sets - Hydro X Series iCUE XH305i RGB Kit features an XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, while the Hydro X Series iCUE XH303i RGB Kit offers a compact XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo.
The CORSAIR Hydro X Series Starter Kits come with the Hydro X Series XC7 RGB CPU Water Block that is compatible with the Intel 1200 and 115X socket processors and AMD AM4 processors. Vibrant RGB lighting is built into the XC7 CPU block, the pump/reservoir combo, and RGB fans which can be controlled by the included CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO Controller. Customization and personalization can be done using the CORSAIR iCUE software.
The CORSAIR Hydro X Series Starter Kits come with the XT Hardline cutting/bending kit which contains a saw, bending mandrel, tube holder, and silicone insert, making it easy to create professional-looking loops with the addition of a heat source (not included). Watch CORSAIRs guide to hardline tubing cutting and bending on the video below.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB Custom Cooling Kit are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
The XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB kits are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
The CORSAIR Hydro X Series iCUE XH305i RGB kit has an MSRP of $549.99/ £519.99 Inc. VAT
The CORSAIR Hydro X Series iCUE XH303i RGB kit has an MSRP of $479.99/ £449.99 Inc. VAT
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« September Heralds the Return of AOC's G2 Monitor Series · CORSAIR Introduces Hydro X Series Starter Kits · Logitech G Introduces G-Series Colour Collection »