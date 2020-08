CORSAIR Introduces Hydro X Series Starter Kits

CORSAIR Hydro X Series iCUE XH303i RGB kit





The CORSAIR Hydro X Series Starter Kits come with the Hydro X Series XC7 RGB CPU Water Block that is compatible with the Intel 1200 and 115X socket processors and AMD AM4 processors. Vibrant RGB lighting is built into the XC7 CPU block, the pump/reservoir combo, and RGB fans which can be controlled by the included CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO Controller . Customization and personalization can be done using the CORSAIR iCUE software.The CORSAIR Hydro X Series Starter Kits come with the XT Hardline cutting/bending kit which contains a saw, bending mandrel, tube holder, and silicone insert, making it easy to create professional-looking loops with the addition of a heat source (not included). Watch CORSAIR’s guide to hardline tubing cutting and bending on the video below.The CORSAIR XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB Custom Cooling Kit are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.The XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB kits are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.The CORSAIR Hydro X Series iCUE XH305i RGB kit has an MSRP of $549.99/ £519.99 Inc. VATThe CORSAIR Hydro X Series iCUE XH303i RGB kit has an MSRP of $479.99/ £449.99 Inc. VAT