CORSAIR Introduces VENGEANCE a4100 and i4200 Series Gaming PCs

CORSAIR launches the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 and i4200 Series Gaming PCs, offering superb gaming performance, aesthetics, and easy upgradeability featuring the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors and the third generation Ryzen 3000 Series processors along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 and i4200 Series is perfect for todays demanding gamers and streamers. Both gaming PCs feature the CORSAIR iCUE 220T RGB tempered glass case with RGB sync support and up to 72 RGB LEDs you can fully customize and personalize and up to 960GB of fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 SeriesThe CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Series is an AMD CPU-powered gaming PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. The VENGEANCE a4100 comes pre-installed with an Elgato 4K60 PRO capture card and 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory making it ideal for gaming and streaming out-of-the-box. The gaming PC is fully equipped with CORSAIR components including a Hydro Series H60 Liquid CPU cooler and a CORSAIR RM750 80PLUS Gold power supply.
CORSAIR VENGEANCE i4200 SeriesThe CORSAIR VENGEANCE i4200 Series gaming PC is the Intel CPU-powered counterpart featuring an Intel Core i7-10700KF processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card. The VENGEANCE i4200 can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory and comes with a Hydro Series H60 Liquid CPU cooler and a CORSAIR RM750 80PLUS Gold power supply as well.
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Series and VENGEANCE i4200 Series gaming PCs are now available at CORSAIR.com, backed with a two-year warranty. Also available in select authorized distributors in North America.
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Gaming PC starts at $1,999.99 USD
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE i4200 Gaming PC starts at $2,399.99 USD
