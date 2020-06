CORSAIR Introduces VENGEANCE a4100 and i4200 Series Gaming PCs

Check out our review of the CORSAIR iCUE 220T RGB Airflow

CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Series

CORSAIR VENGEANCE i4200 Series

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Series is an AMD CPU-powered gaming PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. The VENGEANCE a4100 comes pre-installed with an Elgato 4K60 PRO capture card and 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory making it ideal for gaming and streaming out-of-the-box. The gaming PC is fully equipped with CORSAIR components including a Hydro Series H60 Liquid CPU cooler and a CORSAIR RM750 80PLUS Gold power supply.The CORSAIR VENGEANCE i4200 Series gaming PC is the Intel CPU-powered counterpart featuring an Intel Core i7-10700KF processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card. The VENGEANCE i4200 can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory and comes with a Hydro Series H60 Liquid CPU cooler and a CORSAIR RM750 80PLUS Gold power supply as well.The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Series and VENGEANCE i4200 Series gaming PCs are now available at CORSAIR.com, backed with a two-year warranty. Also available in select authorized distributors in North America.The CORSAIR VENGEANCE a4100 Gaming PC starts at $1,999.99 USDThe CORSAIR VENGEANCE i4200 Gaming PC starts at $2,399.99 USD