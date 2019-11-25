CORSAIR Intros AMD-Powered VENGEANCE 6100 Series Gaming PCs

CORSAIR introduces the new AMD-powered VENGEANCE 6100 Series gaming desktop PCs featuring the third-generation Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics. The CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6100 Series uses high-quality CORSAIR components that are certified compatible with the AMD components. Available in two models, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6180 and 6182 will be packed with a liquid-cooled Ryzen 7 3700X processor and a Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics card which appears to be an XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW II graphics card on CORSAIRs sample unit but variant may vary as it not specified by CORSAIR.
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6180 and 6182 Gaming PCs will be equipped with 16GB of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4-3200 Memory, a CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM RGB liquid CPU cooler and a CORSAIR RM650 80PLUS Gold power supply. Both the VENGEANCE 6180 and 6182 sports a micro-ATX chassis supporting up to a micro-ATX motherboard. The high-spec VENGEANCE 6182 packs a micro-ATX AMD X570 motherboard which appears to be the ASRock X570M Pro4 and it comes with a PCIe Gen4-enabled 1TB CORSAIR FORCE MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD. On the other hand, the VENGEANCE 6180 features a micro-ATX AMD B450 motherboard with a 480GB CORSAIR FORCE MP510 SSD and 2TB HDD for storage.
The VENGEANCE 6100 Series features extensive RGB lighting throughout the system a total of 140 individually addressable RGB LEDs allow for mesmerizing light shows visible through the three crystal-clear tempered glass panels of a compact CORSAIR 280X case. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables system-wide synchronization and customization of your lighting, in-depth system monitoring, and precise control over fan and pump speeds.
The CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6100 Series is now available at the CORSAIR webstore and CORSAIR US network of authorized retailers and distributors starting at US$1,999 MSRP.