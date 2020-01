CORSAIR Intros AMD-Powered VENGEANCE 6100 Series Gaming PCs

CORSAIR iCUE

The VENGEANCE 6100 Series features extensive RGB lighting throughout the system – a total of 140 individually addressable RGB LEDs allow for mesmerizing light shows visible through the three crystal-clear tempered glass panels of a compact CORSAIR 280X case. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables system-wide synchronization and customization of your lighting, in-depth system monitoring, and precise control over fan and pump speeds.The CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6100 Series is now available at the CORSAIR webstore and CORSAIR US network of authorized retailers and distributors starting at US$1,999 MSRP.