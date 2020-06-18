Corsair Issue RTX 30-series PSU Guidance & Sleeved 12-Pin Cable Plans

The pre-order window for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 is opening in a little over a week, and that's prompting a few manufacturers to stake their claim to the slew of ancillary purchases that may be necessary when upgrading to the new performance trailblazer. Today Corsair have outlined some suggestions when considering a PSU to pair them with, and also a few other pieces of post-release titbits of information.
Corsair unsurprisingly recommend at least an 850W PSU, going over and above the stated minimums of 750W for both the RTX 3080 and 3090. That seems sensible, especially if overclocking is in anyone's plans, as it provides a little bit of leeway for other potentially power-hungry system components.
Corsair suggest three PSU series from their own product catalogue in order of budget: the RM (including RMx), HX and AX models. They start from a little over £110 for the RM850, and offer 80 PLUS Gold, Platinum and Titanium efficiency ratings. Each are also fully modular, allowing for more flexible cable management and better internal system organisation.
The 'i' variants of each PSU also incorporate Corsair Link integration for performance monitoring, fan control and rail management mode, which could be an intriguing set of features given the boundary-pushing nature of NVIDIA's Ampere GPUs.
Speaking of modular PSUs, Corsair have also stated plans to offer NVIDIA-certified 12-pin sleeved cables for connecting PSU to Founders Edition RTX 30-series card directly. The new graphics cards will arrive with their own dual-8-pin to 12-pin adapter, but that will inevitably mean a length of additional cabling to hide where-ever possible. A native solution will be better all around, and it's a boon to their PSU owners (both old and new) that one is confirmed to be in the works.
Sign up for availability notifications for the Corsair 12-pin cable at the following link: https://sdqk.me/oLLuei1j-flUpZjSXl/sign-up-for-corsair-12-pin-psu-cable-updates
Corsair go on to suggest chassis and fan solutions for RTX 30-series powered systems, in particular their high air flow cases and QL-series deluxe RGB fans. These suggestions are perhaps of less of a concern to enthusiasts with more established aesthetic preferences, but still worth noting.
The launch of any new GPU range is a boom time for all sorts of component markets, so don't be surprised if there's plenty more on the horizon from Corsair this autumn. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 preorders are scheduled to begin on September 17th.
SOURCE: Corsair.com