CORSAIR K70 PRO TKL Brings Rapid Trigger and FlashTap Tech to TKL Form-Factor

CORSAIR is excited to infuse its MGX magnetic switch technology into a competitive tenkeyless form-factor with the all-new K70 PRO TKL keyboard. Replete with sought-after features such as FlashTap and Rapid Trigger, the K70 PRO TKL is ready to dominate the competitive gaming scene.
CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive Magnetic Switches
The CORSAIR K70 PRO TKL debuts all-new CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches that harness Hall-effect sensors for ultra-fast magnetic activation. The K70 PRO TKL features Rapid Trigger, which accelerates actions by registering and resetting keys instantly, outpacing even the best mechanical switches. Combined with the ability to customize actuation distance from an ultra-sensitive 0.1mm to a deep 4.0mm, the K70 PRO TKL adapts to every playstyle.
CORSAIR continues to innovate by bringing its best-in-class multi-sensory experience to the K70 PRO TKL. Subtle enough for distraction-free gaming, pre-lubricated MGX Hyperdrive switches have a sturdy double-rail structure that makes every keypress consistent and wobble-free. Two layers of premium sound-dampening foam reduce unwanted noise for softened acoustics that are extra rich and satisfying.
FlashTap
The CORSAIR K70 PRO TKL also offers FlashTap as an option. A brand new SOCD system that enables users to perform esports-grade character movement, FlashTap revolutionizes in-game movement, with modes that prioritize the first or last key pressed. Used in conjunction with Rapid Trigger, FlashTap makes rapid-strafing and move-mirroring in games faster than ever before.
Users can instantly switch from casual to pro with Game Mode. In one button, settings optimize, easily mispressed keys lock, RGB lighting turns static, and Rapid Trigger activates for instant input registration.
CORSAR AXON
When milliseconds matter, CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology keeps the K70 PRO TKL from losing time to input lag or delay, putting those critical moments back into players hands for match-deciding moves. The wired-only K70 PRO TKL boasts 8,000Hz hyper-polling to register keypresses in just one-eighth of a millisecond.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR K70 PRO TKL gaming keyboard is now available on Amazon US and Amazon UK for $179.99/£169.99, backed with a two-year warranty.