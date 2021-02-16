CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Keyboard and SABRE PRO Mice Launched

CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION Series

The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes with 8000Hz hyper-polling driven by CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology in a compact, tenkeyless design, enabling you to take pro performance to your next event. CORSAIR iCUE software enables full customization of your keyboard, from per-key RGB backlighting to flaunt your teams colors, to powerful custom macros, key remaps, and more. When taken to tournaments that often carry strict guidelines, the K70 RGB TKLs one-of-a-kind tournament switch locks the backlighting to a static color and disables macros for instant guaranteed tournament compliance.Every facet of the K70 RGB TKL is crafted to help players perform their best. Available with a selection of 100% CHERRY MX Red, Silent Red, or SPEED Silver mechanical keyswitches, each key is topped with durable, wear-resistant PBT double-shot keycaps. Full N-key rollover with 100% anti-ghosting ensures every keypress registers exactly as intended, and a dedicated Windows Key Lock mode guarantees youll never interrupt your game.With a portable tenkeyless design, iconic and durable aluminum frame, and detachable USB Type-C cable, the K70 RGB TKL is easy to take on the go and connect to any system. Dedicated media keys and the signature CORSAIR aluminum volume roller easily control media playback and volume to keep you focused on the game, while 8MB of onboard storage allows you to save up to 50 profiles to the keyboard for use anywhere.Designed with the feedback of leading esports pros from teams such as Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy, the new CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO strip the gaming mouse back to its purest form, and then add the latest in cutting-edge high-frequency performance to ensure every click counts. Weighing just 74g and 69g respectively, the SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO have been optimized for lightweight performance, with a flexible paracord cable and an ergonomic shape thats ideal for both claw and palm grips.The first CORSAIR mice to feature CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing, SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO transmit your clicks and movements up to 8x faster with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, so every action is delivered as fast as possible when the game is on the line. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons  pre-tensioned for zero gaps between the primary mouse buttons and their durable OMRON switches  ensure every left and right-click registers with crisp instant clicks and a difference your fingers will immediately feel.The SABRE RGB PRO is lit by two-zone dynamic RGB backlighting customizable in CORSAIR iCUE, while the SABRE PRO sheds 5g for even lighter weight without the RGB LEDs. A native 18,000 DPI optical sensor ensures high-accuracy tracking, using a dedicated DPI button to cycle through five onboard DPI presets that can also be adjusted on the fly independent of software.