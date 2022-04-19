CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Unveiled

CORSAIR today unveiled a new optical-mechanical version of the award-winning K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Gaming Keyboard. Featuring the acclaimed K70 RGB TKL tournament-ready tenkeyless design and stylish aluminum build, while adding hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches to its arsenal, the K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical sets the bar higher still for esports-caliber gaming keyboards. Previously announced and launched in North America, the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical is now available worldwide.
CORSAIR OPX SwitchesA new addition to the CHAMPION SERIES, CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches boast an incredibly short 1.0mm actuation distance to swiftly register inputs. Their smooth linear motion is apt for high-level competitive gaming, and each switch is guaranteed for an extraordinary 150 million keystrokes. These premier keyswitches are housed in the iconic K70 aluminum frame renowned for its durability and portability, thanks to a compact tenkeyless profile and a detachable USB Type-C cable that makes it a snap to take on-the-go and connect to any system. Sturdy PBT double-shot keycaps, precision-molded to resist wear and fading, keep your keys looking and feeling like new even after years of use.
CORSAIR AXONThe CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard epitomizes competition-level keyboard performance. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing enables 8,000Hz hyper-polling, transmitting keystrokes up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards, so your commands register and reach your PC faster than ever before. To adhere with strict tournament guidelines, the innovative tournament switch located on the back of the keyboard instantly locks backlighting to a static color and disables macros to ensure your keyboard is prepped for battle.
CORSAIR iCUEEverything that makes the K70 RGB TKL a hit with competitive gamers is present in the new optical-mechanical version, including per-key RGB backlighting vastly customizable via CORSAIR iCUE software, dedicated media keys with a solid aluminum volume roller, and onboard storage for saving up to 50 profiles to take on the go. With CORSAIR OPX keyswitches sending inputs to your PC quickly and reliably, the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical keyboard is built for champions like you.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Optical-Mechanical gaming keyboard is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES is also available in CHERRY MX Speed, CHERRY MX Silent, and CHERRY MX Red - available on Amazon