Corsair Launch CX-F RGB Modular PSUs with Addressable RGB Lighting

, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its first line of individually addressable RGB-lit power supplies, the. Delivering 80 PLUS Bronze-certified efficiency with fully modular cabling, CX-F RGB PSUs are available in 550W, 650W, and 750W models with either black or white housing and cables. A 120mm RGB fan with eight customizable RGB LEDs lights up the interior of your system, adjusted via onboard push-button control, advanced customization with CORSAIR iCUE software, or motherboard 5V ARGB control.With an 80 PLUS Bronze rating, the CX-F RGB Series provides up to 88% operational efficiency, using 105°C rated Japanese primary electrolytic capacitors to deliver consistent, reliable power and superb electrical performance. Its fully modular cabling means you only have to connect the cables that your system needs, making it easy to finish a clean build. The 120mm cooling fan runs on a custom fan speed curve, specially calculated for low-noise cooling while delivering stable, efficient power to your PC. The CX-F RGB Series also offers full compatibility with Microsoft Modern Standby sleep mode when connected to compatible motherboards and CPUs, for extremely fast wake-from-sleep times.Lit by eight bright, individually addressable RGB LEDs, the CX-F RGB offers simple push-button control over your lighting, cycling through nine preset lighting modes and eight different colors. For more advanced control, connect a CX-F RGB PSU to a CORSAIR iCUE RGB Lighting Controller, such as the iCUE Lighting Node PRO or Commander PRO, and use the power of iCUE software to fully customize your lighting. CX-F RGB PSUs also include a 5V ARGB adapter for motherboard-powered RGB lighting control.*With a five-year warranty as your guarantee of reliable operation throughout multiple system builds, the CX-F RGB Series delivers steady power and spectacular color.*ARGB control requires a compatible motherboard with 3-pin 5V RGB lighting control header.CORSAIR CX-F RGB Series Power Supplies are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.CORSAIR CX-F RGB Series Power Supplies are backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.