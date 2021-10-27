CORSAIR Launch the MP600 PRO LPX, Blazing-Fast Storage for the Playstation 5

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 500GB - $99.99 / £99.99 inc. V.A.T.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB - $169.99 / £159.99 inc. V.A.T.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB - $339.99 / £319.99 inc. V.A.T.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 4TB - $784.99 / £744.99 inc. V.A.T.

, a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the launch of a new M.2 Solid State Drive crafted for PlayStation® 5  the. Available in capacities from 500GB up to a colossal 4TB*, the MP600 PRO LPX expands your consoles storage in a specially built compact form-factor that meets or exceeds all performance requirements. With blazing-fast save and load times for your entire game library, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers a massive upgrade for your storage.The MP600 PRO LPX is specifically crafted for optimal performance in PlayStation 5, right out of the box. A specially designed low-profile aluminum heatsink ensures the MP600 PRO LPX remains cool even under the highest in-game load, and fits perfectly inside the console. Installation takes minutes, does not affect your consoles warranty, and is instantly detected by your system on startup, enabling up to 4TB of additional capacity. Loading large game files blisteringly fast  directly from the SSD  MP600 PRO LPX leaves external storage alternatives in the dust and allows you to experience your games at their uninterrupted best.Beneath its low-profile heatsink, the MP600 PRO LPX boasts extreme storage performance with up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds* for phenomenal read, write, and response times. Using high-density 3D TLC NAND and Dynamic SLC NAND cache, the MP600 PRO LPX also offers superb storage endurance to last throughout your consoles lifespan and beyond, backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty.The CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.The MP600 PRO LPX is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.US/UK MSRP for each drive capacity is as follows:More information on these and other performance storage solutions can be found at Corsair.com