CORSAIR Launches Elgato Prompter for Creators and Professionals

Elgato, a brand of CORSAIR, is thrilled to announce the Elgato Prompter, a compact teleprompter that makes pro video production accessible to all. Attached to a camera or webcam, Prompter connects creators to their audience with real, natural eye contact. The Elgato Prompter is powered by a computer and can display video scripts or stream chat using Elgatos free Camera Hub software. Prompter also mirrors any window or app (like a Zoom meeting) with an easy drag and drop. Best of all, unlike other teleprompters, it doesnt require an extra tablet or smartphoneits 9 screen is already built in. With its unmatched compatibility and Stream Deck support, Elgatos latest hardware is changing how people communicate online.
For the first time, teleprompting is easy for creators of all kinds, opening the door to better content and stronger communities. With the Elgato Prompter, Twitch streamers can interact with chat while looking at their camera, making live conversations more engaging. Meanwhile, Prompter helps YouTubers stay on script while recording, which means fewer reshoots and less time editing. Everythings customizable using Elgatos Camera Hub softwareincluded free for PC and Mac. Here in the app, creators are free to manage Prompters display and personalize text appearance. Theres even a Stream Deck plugin, offering more ways to control Prompter with a key press, a dial turn, or a foot tap.
Professionals, too, have reason to be excited. Not only is Prompter ideal for virtual presentations, but its also the perfect icebreaker for video calls. With a drag and drop, users can move their Zoom or Microsoft Teams app onto Prompters screen, directly in front of their camera. Now at eye level, the Elgato Prompter ensures everyone meets face-to-face with professional eye contact. Likewise, those stuck at work dont need to miss the big matchthey can drag over a browser window and catch every play, without sacrificing monitor space.
Luckily for creators and professionals alike, the Elgato Prompter likely works with the camera they already use at home or in the office. Thats because its compatible with more webcams, cameras, and smartphones than any other teleprompter. The setup is surprisingly simple, too, thanks to interchangeable backplates and a single-cable USB connection. Of course, Prompter works best when paired with other Elgato products, like the worlds first 4K60 webcam, Elgato Facecam Pro.
With todays news, Elgato fans can officially get their hands on Prompter and try it out themselves.
Pricing and Availability
The Elgato Prompter is now available on Elgato.com for £279.99/$279.99.