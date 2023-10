CORSAIR Launches Elgato Prompter for Creators and Professionals

For the first time, teleprompting is easy for creators of all kinds, opening the door to better content and stronger communities. With the Elgato Prompter, Twitch streamers can interact with chat while looking at their camera, making live conversations more engaging. Meanwhile, Prompter helps YouTubers stay on script while recording, which means fewer reshoots and less time editing. Everything’s customizable using Elgato’s Camera Hub software—included free for PC and Mac. Here in the app, creators are free to manage Prompter’s display and personalize text appearance. There’s even a Stream Deck plugin, offering more ways to control Prompter with a key press, a dial turn, or a foot tap.Professionals, too, have reason to be excited. Not only is Prompter ideal for virtual presentations, but it’s also the perfect icebreaker for video calls. With a drag and drop, users can move their Zoom or Microsoft Teams app onto Prompter’s screen, directly in front of their camera. Now at eye level, the Elgato Prompter ensures everyone meets face-to-face with professional eye contact. Likewise, those stuck at work don’t need to miss the big match—they can drag over a browser window and catch every play, without sacrificing monitor space.Luckily for creators and professionals alike, the Elgato Prompter likely works with the camera they already use at home or in the office. That’s because it’s compatible with more webcams, cameras, and smartphones than any other teleprompter. The setup is surprisingly simple, too, thanks to interchangeable backplates and a single-cable USB connection. Of course, Prompter works best when paired with other Elgato products, like the world’s first 4K60 webcam, Elgato Facecam Pro With today’s news, Elgato fans can officially get their hands on Prompter and try it out themselves.The Elgato Prompter is now available on Elgato.com for £279.99/$279.99.